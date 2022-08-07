Going to the Wisconsin State Fair? Forget the Sporkies and go right to the Milk House

WEST ALLIS — The entourage held polish sausages, hot dogs, a brat and a giant pretzel all from the Usinger’s stand in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, along with a few deep-fried corndogs acquired along the way.

But to wash it all down, Peter and Carolyn Stuessy of Wauwatosa marched their four children on a sun-splashed day to the southern end of the Wisconsin State Fair grounds to take in a staple that was last open in 2019.

The Stuessys had spent more than $50 on their midday meal so they were glad to see the return of the Milk House, where 8-ounce cups of chocolate, strawberry, root beer and chocolate-cherry milk could be had for just $1. The sipping began immediately for their children, all between the ages of 4 and 9, who couldn’t wait for their parents to find a spot to sit for lunch.

“It’s a good price and one of the best deals at the fair,” said Peter Stuessy, who brings his family to the fair every year to take in the food-centered event. “You find something you like and you keep getting it every year.”

Originally known as Herb’s Superb Milk House, the stand that opened in 1989 and sold milk for 25 cents a cup was the creation of former Milwaukee Bucks owner and U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, whose parents founded the now-defunct Kohl’s Food Stores supermarket chain in 1946.

The Milwaukee Bucks took over the stand in 2014, but in 2020 COVID-19 forced fair officials to do a drive-thru fair, which shuttered most of the grounds, including the Milk House. The stand was also closed in 2021 when the Bucks won the NBA title in a season pushed deep into the summer due to the pandemic.

The Milk House is now owned and operated by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Money raised through the sale of milk and, in a neighboring stand, cookie slices, will be used to make improvements to the park. The foundation recently installed nearly $100,000 worth of benches and has plans in the Central Mall to create more green space, install a new water feature and build a garden.

Anna Zeck, the foundation’s executive director, said the hope for this year is to sell 125,000 cups of milk.

“We’ve already had to change our queuing to accommodate the crowd,” Zeck said 90 minutes after the stand opened on Thursday. “This is our first year so we’re just trying to break even. Every sip matters.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Stuessys had chowed down orders of deep-fried cheese curds and had started their gastro hike at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, constructed in 1924.

The family largely avoided this year’s entries to the Sporkies, an annual contest designed to drum up publicity for the fair while continuing to push the boundaries for those with adventurous taste buds. This year’s arrivals included a blue-raspberry slush topped with edible meal worms; an apple dipped in chocolate and coated with June bugs, crickets, worms and ants; a brat sprinkled with Gummy Bears; and the deep-fried Donut Dog, a hot dog wrapped in a Long John and drizzled not with mustard but with sweet white icing.

A Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick from Freese Candy Shoppe, founded in 1928, placed third in the contest while second place went to the Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill’s Sconnie Slugger, a beer brat combined with cheese curds and dipped in cruller cornmeal batter, deep-fried and then topped with a Dijonnaise sauce and German sweet-and-sour cabbage.

The overall winner was the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude’s Pretzels. The concoction consists of a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh cut jalapeños, and baked until it’s golden brown. Once out of the oven, it’s brushed with butter, drizzled with white cheddar sauce and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

One has to wonder where it all ends.

Traditional fare

Thankfully, there are plenty of traditional offerings that are simple, tasteful and that have shunned the outrageous.

The Sheboygan Brat Haus, established in 1971, has just four meat offerings on its menu. The most exotic is a quarter-pound grilled brat on a stick. A few stands away, Saz’s serves up mozzarella marinara sticks, deep-fried cheese curds with a Leinenkugel beer batter and baskets heaped with sour cream and chive fries. The New Berlin Lion’s Club has been roasting sweet corn at the fair since the 1950s while Grebe’s Bakery serves up fresh donuts and coffee at stands in the Original Cream Puff Pavilion and the Exposition Center’s southwest corner.

Catalano Produce, established in 1884 in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, has one of the simplest setups at the fair. Its nine stands offer up 16-ounce cups of freshly shaken lemonade for $5 apiece. The drinks, which come with a hunk of lemon, are among the most popular stops each year for thirsty fairgoers.

Also popular on Thursday was the baked potato stand in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. Scores of people stood in line for the $6 tubers topped with sour cream, chives and bacon bits.

“I go to the stand every year,” said Rose Traeger of West Allis, with her husband of 35 years, Carl. “The line moved fast. They’re on a roll.”

The couple was seated at a picnic table under an awning adjacent to the Wisconsin Pork Association, its menu consisting of a $10 pork chop on a stick, an $8 butterfly pork sandwich and a pork burger for $6.

Hometown delights

The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is a menagerie of all things that are literally good about our state. And none of it was covered in bugs.

The entrees included slices of pizza from Emil’s, a company founded in Watertown in 1961. There are Door County cherries, cranberries grown in the bogs near Wisconsin Rapids and ribeye steak sandwiches from the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association. Grilled cheese sandwiches from the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board are $4 apiece and across the way the Washington County chapter of the FFA sells ice cream sundaes for $5 and cups of white milk for 50 cents.

Shannon Lamb, who grew up on a dairy and beef farm near Waunakee, was also on hand in the pavilion as the reigning Wisconsin Honey Queen for the Wisconsin Honey Producers. The UW-Platteville graduate is headed to the University of Missouri this fall to pursue a master’s degree in biochemical engineering, but has a passion for honey, even though her parents don’t have hives on their farm. Lamb’s recipes, laid out in a free pamphlet, include those for honey-glazed carrots, honey mustard potatoes and honey-barbecued pork chops.

“I’m just really interested in beekeeping,” Lamb said. “I’ve learned a lot so far. It’s a pretty sweet summer job.”

Off to market

But while the pavilion shows the end product of the state’s food culture, the show barns offer a dose of reality.

Mike Robinson, who has been teaching agriculture in the Mineral Point School District for the past 22 years, was helping his children on Thursday prepare their goats for showing. Eventually the animals will be sold with their meat winding up in ethnic restaurants and meat markets around the country.

“I’ve had it before, but we also raise beef cattle so we prefer the beef,” Robinson said with a chuckle. “Goat meat is very lean.”

Over in the pig barn, the entries from Waupaca County had a poster above their pens that showed a diagram of where certain cuts of meat come from on a pig or hog. It showed bacon that comes from the belly, ham from the hindquarters and pork chops from the back. There were also diagrams of the ribs and shoulder and information on proper cooking temperatures.

Amber Fietzer, 18, is headed to Concordia University near Mequon this fall after graduating from Little Wolf High School in Manawa. Her parents operate a 700-acre dairy farm with 400 cows and five pigs. Fietzer, who wants to become a geneticist, spent part of last week at the fair showing off Elena, a Berkshire born in February and named after a character in the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

And just like those vampires, Fietzer knows the end game for the animals she shows. The poster helps bring that message to those visiting the barn.

“It shows the consumers what the main goal of the project is,” Fietzer said. “A lot of people haven’t come in contact with farm animals.”