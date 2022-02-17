GOP bill aims to strip subjectivity from UW admissions process

Some students applying to University of Wisconsin System campuses have long wondered whether there’s a minimum GPA or test score they must meet to gain admission, despite UW admissions officers denying there is any hidden threshold.

A GOP-authored bill approved by a Senate committee Wednesday would remove the mystery behind undergraduate admissions decisions by requiring UW campuses to “use only objective admissions criteria” that would have to be published on their websites.

Other bills also approved along party lines by the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges would ban UW campuses and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias, force UW campuses with a diversity or ethnic studies requirement to allow a class on the U.S. Constitution to satisfy the requirement, and eliminate legal immunity for some UW and technical college administrators in free speech cases.

The bills, all of which are opposed by UW and the technical college system, would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, though a spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. With the governor’s race up for grabs, however, the bills offer insight on the direction Republicans would take college campuses should they win in November.

The UW admissions bill known as SB 925 arrives at an inflection point in college admissions.

Campuses currently use a “holistic” admissions process that considers a range of factors, such as a student’s grades, essays, GPA, rigor of course selection and extracurricular activities. Test scores were among those considerations until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many colleges, including the System, adopted test-optional policies in response to the limited testing site availability.

The System last fall extended its policy allowing students to forego sending standardized test scores through the 2024-25 school year. Test-optional advocates supported the move, saying the ACT and SAT are biased against students of color and those from low-income backgrounds. But the System’s decision drew criticism from several Republicans who are co-sponsoring the admissions bill, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

No more ‘secrecy’

In a letter seeking co-sponsors, lawmakers said the UW admissions process currently allows for individual judgment calls made without public oversight.

“The admissions process for our public universities should not be shrouded in secrecy,” the memo said. “Decisions about who earns the privilege to attend a public university should be made in a fair and transparent manner.”

Lawmakers in the letter argue that campuses could still use a holistic admissions process that weighs more data points than just grades and test scores but the criteria would now have to be publicly available and “grounded in measurable facts.” The bill would ensure students aren’t rejected for subjective reasons, such as an admissions officer disagreeing with the content of a student’s essay.

The bill’s two lead sponsors, Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, and Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, were unavailable last week and did not respond to interview requests this week.

The System, in testimony outlining its opposition, warned that having objective admissions cut-offs would lead to more students being denied admission, enrolling out of state and harming the state’s workforce needs. Officials noted that admission rates at 10 of its 13 campuses this fall were above 90% and ideological discrimination against applicants is already banned under state law.

“Admissions review is both an art and a science,” System official Deej Lundgren wrote in a memo last week. “Objective measures are important when reviewing an application but cannot tell the holistic story of a student.”

Essays, for example, offer insight on how successful a student may be on campus, he said. Setting a GPA minimum wouldn’t allow admissions officers to consider more subjective considerations, such as grades in core subject areas and the progression of a student’s academic career. Those measures are especially important when evaluating non-traditional students.

UW-Madison also opposed the bill. Officials noted that the bill authors don’t define “objective admissions criteria,” making compliance problematic.

Other bills

SB 409, another bill headed to the Senate floor, curtails the teaching of concepts related to “critical race theory,” an academic framework used to understand how systemic racism prevails in society. Evers vetoed a similar bill earlier this month.

The UW System warned that the bill would limit free speech and academic freedom on campus.

Allowing a class on the U.S. Constitution to fulfill a diversity or ethnic studies requirement, as would be allowed under SB 792, could also limit academic freedom on campus, officials said.

A bill focused on free speech, SB 837, would open the door for some campus administrators to face costly and personal lawsuits, raising concerns about employee recruitment and retention, officials said in submitted materials.

UW officials noted that there have been no cases in which a UW employee was found to have violated someone’s free speech.

“Qualified immunity protects those officials who make decisions on matters of first impression in difficult, close-call situations, not those who knowingly violate others’ constitutional rights,” the UW System said.

Morna Foy, who leads the technical college system, estimated that liability insurance premiums would increase by at least $1 million annually if the bill passed.

