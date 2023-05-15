Drivers who don't halt for stopped school buses would face increased penalties under a GOP proposal released Monday, days after a Sauk County student was fatally struck while waiting for a school bus.

More than 100 people died and 9,700 were injured in crashes involving school buses in 2021, according to the National Safety Council.

Under current law, motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus flashing red lights until the bus moves or turn its lights off. Violations can result in fines ranging from $30 to $300.

The Republicans' proposal would raise that fine to between $300 and $1,000, according to a draft bill written by Reps. William Penterman, R-Columbus, Scott Johnson, R-Jefferson, and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona.

The measure would also add three demerit points against the driver's record. Licenses are suspended if they reach 12 points within one year.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measure comes after a Reedsburg School District student died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in the Sauk County town of Excelsior.

Evelyn Gurney, 11, was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was stopped in the westbound lane to pick up a student.

The driver of the Ford F-150 involved failed to slow down before the bus stopped and swerved, striking Evelyn, the Sheriff's Office said.