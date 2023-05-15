Drivers who don't halt for stopped school buses would face increased penalties under a GOP proposal released Monday, days after a Sauk County student was fatally struck while waiting for a school bus.
More than 100 people died and 9,700 were injured in crashes involving school buses in 2021, according to the National Safety Council.
Under current law, motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus flashing red lights until the bus moves or turn its lights off. Violations can result in fines ranging from $30 to $300.
The Republicans' proposal would raise that fine to between $300 and $1,000, according to a draft bill written by Reps. William Penterman, R-Columbus, Scott Johnson, R-Jefferson, and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona.
People are also reading…
The measure would also add three demerit points against the driver's record. Licenses are suspended if they reach 12 points within one year.
A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The measure comes after a Reedsburg School District student died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in the Sauk County town of Excelsior.
Evelyn Gurney, 11, was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was stopped in the westbound lane to pick up a student.
The driver of the Ford F-150 involved failed to slow down before the bus stopped and swerved, striking Evelyn, the Sheriff's Office said.
Inside the battle over the upcoming 2-year Wisconsin budget
Over the next several months, the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will battle their way through the the 2023-25 biennial budget process as the state has a projected surplus of more than $7 billion.
Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.
The governor's budget proposal is all but certain to receive pushback from legislative Republicans, who have championed the need to implement a flat income tax in Wisconsin.
Evers on Tuesday also unveiled proposals to cut taxes, increase local government funding, spend more than $100 million to deal with PFAS contamination and support child care providers.
Around a third of students across Wisconsin feel sad and hopeless almost every day, according to the Office of Children's Mental Health.
Wisconsin's latest fiscal outlook projects the state will wrap up the current fiscal year with about half a billion dollars more than previous projections.
The two top options being discussed are adjusting the state's income tax to benefit middle class earners or eliminating the current tax and creating a 3.25% flat tax.
Gov. Tony Evers calls for increased aid for veterans related to housing, employment, mental health services
Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.
Of the more than 4.2 million licensed drivers in Wisconsin, 770,000 had at least one OWI citation or conviction as of the end of 2021.