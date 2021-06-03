 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses
0 comments
alert

GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Computer science class at UW-Madison

A lecture hall on UW-Madison's campus in 2019.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A series of Republican-backed bills would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

The draft bills introduced Thursday would prevent the University of Wisconsin System campuses, state technical colleges, public K-12 schools and independent charter schools from teaching "critical race theory," which argues that racism is baked into social structures and policies.

Video of dad, daughter speaking out against critical race theory goes viral

The academic concept has made headlines in recent months as Republicans across the country have introduced bills banning schools from teaching what they consider to be divisive concepts about race and sex. At least 16 states are considering such bills or have signed them into law.

Among the bills' sponsors are Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere; Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger; and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. They said they introduced the bills "at the request of the hundreds of parents who have talked to us in our districts about the growing concern of the materials being taught to their children in their primary and secondary schools."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would likely veto the bills if they reach his desk though a spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. 

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor, who is Black, said in a statement that the legislation would strip away local control of curriculum and that local school boards are best positioned to decide on which classroom materials will help students become critical thinkers.

The bills would ban eight concepts from the classroom, including that one race or sex is superior to another; a person is inherently racist by virtue of his or her race or sex; a person’s moral character is necessarily determined by race or sex; a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex; and systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist or designed to oppress people of another race.

Schools that engage in such instruction would lose 10% of their annual state funding.

Jacque in an interview declined to offer any examples of specific classroom lessons he finds objectionable, saying he wanted to protect constituents who are public employees from repercussions. He later sent a link to a story written by MacIver, a conservative think tank, that included information about seven school districts with various diversity initiatives.

"Certainly there has to be a full discussion of the civil rights movement, of slavery, of Black history,” he said. “It’s moving from things that are a historical point of fact to what would be, I guess, a point of indoctrination. Things that have happened can certainly be discussed but to put forth a rationale as to why some things happened … there’s a political agenda that comes into play at a certain point." 

Teaching about Trump: UW-Madison professor whose syllabus drew backlash speaks out

Those against the bill, including many educators and people of color, worry the bills would limit classroom conversations about the role of racism in U.S. history.

UW-Madison education professor Gloria Ladson-Billings, who has written about how critical race theory can help explain racial inequalities, chalked the bills up to a political distraction ahead of the 2022 election.

“This particular movement at the legislative level is a red herring, a way to gin up fear," she said. "It’s a political move, a way to rally the troops. Critical race theory is not the problem. The problem is our suspension rates are disparate, our graduation rates are disparate, and who gets into advanced placement classes and who is placed in special education is disparate.”

Teaching about Trump: Republican lawmaker criticizes UW-Madison professor's syllabus

Jacque argues the bills would provide the public with more transparency by requiring colleges and universities to post all course syllabi to their websites. School boards would also need to post curriculums to district and school websites, as well as provide a free, printed copy to any individual who requests it.

The bills set up a complaint process for students and employees on UW campuses and at technical colleges. Individuals can also sue institutions and school districts for alleged violations. 

UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment beyond saying staff are reviewing the bill. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Technical College System did not return a request for comment.

State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of dad, daughter speaking out against critical race theory goes viral

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News