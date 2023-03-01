A Republican lawmaker wants to suspend parts of a new state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease.

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, alleges that parts of the policy, announced for K-12 schools in early February by the state Department of Health Services, do not comply with state law because they are “arbitrary and capricious” and “impose an undue hardship.”

The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, which Nass co-chairs, has scheduled a public hearing on the matter March 7. Lawmakers could vote on suspending parts of the rule “within days” of the hearing, Nass said in an email to citizens who contacted him about the topic, which his office provided to the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday.

The committee blocked a similar vaccine policy in 2020.

Under the new policy, the meningitis vaccine, which protects against meningococcal disease types A, C, W and Y, is required at seventh grade, with a booster dose required at 12th grade. The vaccine wasn’t required before.

Parents who want their children to avoid the chickenpox vaccine have to provide documentation of prior chickenpox infection from a medical professional. Previously, parents could get exceptions by saying their children had chickenpox.

In addition, chickenpox and meningitis, or meningococcal disease, are now included in the definition of an outbreak, which can trigger actions to stem the spread of disease. Five or more related cases of chickenpox are considered an outbreak, as are three or more related cases of meningococcal disease and three or more cases of mumps.

Nass said he wants to suspend those parts of the policy and possibly others.

Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin immunization program manager, said federal health officials have been recommending the meningitis vaccine for youth since 2005 and many already get it. “These are ... a part of what we have been doing to keep kids healthy in Wisconsin,” she said when DHS announced the policy.

Vaccination against highly contagious chickenpox has made the illness rare, so health officials want verification of infection before granting exceptions, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for communicable diseases at DHS.

“Because there’s less general knowledge of what a chickenpox illness looks like,” he said, “it’s important to make sure.”

Like with other immunizations, vaccines recommended for children in schools and child care centers help protect individuals and the community from communicable diseases, the health officials said.

Nass said Gov. Tony Evers, DHS and Democratic lawmakers “vigorously oppose the right of parents and adults to make free decisions regarding immunizations.”

DHS “should not be unilaterally making additional vaccine requirements for Wisconsin children without legislative oversight,” Erin Runk, co-founder of Wisconsin United for Freedom, a nonprofit that pushed for the public hearing, said in a statement.

The new policy doesn’t change existing exemption options for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. It requires a whooping cough shot — known as tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine, or Tdap — by seventh grade instead of sixth grade.

Meet Madison's top spellers of 2023