UW-Madison sophomore Ali Beneker knew inviting conservative provocateur Matt Walsh to speak on campus could be controversial.
"We knew Walsh had the potential to evoke tensions and emotions here on campus," said Beneker, secretary of the UW-Madison Young America's Foundation (YAF) chapter. "But we never could have really predicted what actually occurred over the next couple of months."
Prior to Walsh's appearance, scheduled for late October, Beneker said people would rip down advertising posters placed on campus. The Memorial Union and Alumni Park were graffitied with explicit language, causing $30,000 in damage.
Beneker and two other students spoke Thursday at a state Assembly Committee on Higher Education committee meeting before Republican lawmakers who say they are worried that college campuses, frequently viewed as liberal bastions, are squashing other viewpoints.
"I know you must be sick of hearing the story of conservatives being censored on campus, and conservatives facing this on campus," she said. "It's a story I'm sick of telling, being completely honest. I don't want to keep telling it, but I feel like I have to."
Thursday's hearing was the first formal legislative discussion since the results of the UW System's controversial free speech survey were released earlier this year. The survey focused on how much students self-censor or decline to share opinions in class. Republicans often accuse colleges of suppressing conservative views in classrooms and in who is invited to speak on campus.
There was no opportunity for public comment. All student speakers were conservative, from UW-Madison, and have interned for conservative groups.
State Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, said it was important for the committee to investigate whether students were being served by their educations obtained at the UW System because of how large an expenditure it is for the state.
"When we were setting up these hearings, I originally had asked that question, 'Are students, taxpayers, employers getting their money's worth?' And I changed it because I didn't think it was the quite right question," Murphy said. "And I changed it to 'Are our students, taxpayers and employers getting all they could from higher education?' And I think that's a little different question, and it brings to mind the sort of the aspirational ideas of trying to get all we can from this and try to make the System the best we can."
Experiences on campus
The student speakers said they have had to jump through hoops to bring a speaker to campus, have had their grades docked for expressing conservative viewpoints and had their work dismissed by editors at one of the independent, student-run newspapers on campus.
Beneker said she and fellow YAF members were subjected to a higher level of scrutiny when asking for funding to bring Walsh to campus, something she claims she didn't see other campus groups endure.
Lawmakers questioned speakers about topics such as intellectual diversity trainings, self-censorship and what role the Legislature could take in promoting free speech.
The hearing also served as an airing of grievances by some Republican lawmakers, who said: Too many students on college campuses are liberal; students aren't open to opposing viewpoints because their parents raised them that way; Generation Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, isn't ready for differing ideas in the workplace; and declines in the number of news reporters in the state has left people without access to information.
Free speech on campus isn't something legislators can fix — rather, it has to come from university administration fostering the right environment, said Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill, the director of the Campus Free Expression Project at Washington, D.C.-based think tank Bipartisan Policy Center. The Legislature's role is limited, Pfeffer Merrill said. But lawmakers can take steps to affirm protections for free speech and academic freedom.
"Free expression is, at its root, a matter of culture, and campus culture can only be established on campus by administrative leaders, faculty, staff, student leaders and the student body generally," she said.
Survey says ...
Survey results showed most UW System students at least some of the time favored disinviting speakers who are thought to be offensive. About three out of five students said they rarely or never considered others' opinions.
The survey was launched last November. Between 2,500 to 10,000 undergraduate students at each of the 13 System universities received it, and the System received 10,000 responses, or about 6% of the overall population.
Junior political science major Lauren Edwards, who is currently a legislative intern for Murphy, said she has felt isolated because of her political stances and struggled with professors who she says have given her poorer grades over differences in opinion on topics such as abortion.
And Trippe Grebe, a UW-Madison senior, told lawmakers that an opinion article he'd been asked to write for the Badger Herald student newspaper in summer 2020 about police funding was not published after student editors decided against it because of how he sourced his arguments. Grebe said he was later dismissed from the student newspaper.
"I think that all students on campus should have the opportunity to be exposed to ideas and opinions that counter their own," Grebe said. "Unfortunately, I don't think that's happening enough on campus right now. And I believe that the result of students not having the opportunity to be exposed to ideas that counter their own is that unfortunate experiences like mine at the Badger Herald occur."
A second hearing is scheduled later this month in Eau Claire and is expected to feature those who administered the UW System's free speech survey. Lawmakers were encouraged by some speakers to consider adding intellectual diversity into anti-discrimination statements, but no other next steps have been defined.
Assembly Republicans hinted at potential future legislation that would expand the definition as used by the University of Wisconsin to include differences of opinion, in an effort to attract conservative faculty.
