GOP leader doesn't support suing UW System over control of COVID-19 policies

The second-highest ranking member of the state Assembly said on Thursday that he does not support suing the University of Wisconsin System to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, an idea pitched by a fellow Republican earlier this week to legislative leaders.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said he appreciated interim System President Tommy Thompson's efforts to keep campuses open without mandating vaccines.
"As students look to return to class for the first time in months, a lawsuit from the legislature would only add more confusion during an already stressful time," Steineke tweeted. "We’ll continue to monitor the decisions made by System, and stand ready to respond if future actions warrant it."
Adam Gibbs, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said there will be a caucus discussion before a decision is made on whether to sue the System. A representative for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't respond Thursday to a message seeking comment.
The threat of legal action came from Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs a rules committee that on a party line vote earlier this month approved requiring any System COVID-19 policies be submitted to them for approval by Sept. 2.
Nass reiterated on Thursday that he believes the System has no authority to mandate COVID-19 measures, such as masking or testing.
Thompson earlier this week came out against that idea, saying he would not cede authority by submitting policies to the committee for approval. He expressed confidence in the System's stance if the case made its way to court and said it'd be a "big mistake" for the Legislature to sue.
"We got case law going back to 1895 that shows we have the authority to run our buildings and of course to protect our students and our employees," Thompson said in a Thursday interview with Wispolitics.com. "If we have to pass every rule by the Legislature, then the Legislature's going to run the university. I don't think they want to do that. I think they want me to do it and take all the criticism, which I take."
Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.
The statue was commissioned for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago as a way to reflect the devotion and progress of Wisconsin.
While the food and hospitality industry was forced to go dormant during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into ov…
PAID CONTENTWhen the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea h…
When COVID-19 hit last year, Corrine Hendrickson closed her home-based child care business in New Glarus for 10 weeks as parents kept children home.
The COVID-19 pandemic that sent many arts organizations reeling was just another wave of change for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
Hours were slashed at Orange Tree Imports, the number of customers allowed into the store at one time was limited to single digits and the Mon…
Brennan Nardi calls March 17, 2020, a “fateful day.”
Hours were shortened to allow shelves to be restocked and surfaces to be cleaned. Aisles became one-way, and delivery and curbside pickup exploded.
Normally bustling with weddings, business meetings, music on its outdoor plaza and pampered visitors at its spa, The Edgewater hotel was force…
The transformation of Hilldale from an enclosed shopping center to an open-air city scape wasn't done with COVID-19 in mind.
PAID CONTENTThe Final Forte finalists were selected from a group of young Wisconsin artists who competed in the Bolz Young Artist Competition’…
One store sells locally produced art, the other a curated collection of gifts and home decor with a Wisconsin flare.
Jon Rosnow left the restaurant business during the pandemic, realizing that owning a food cart was a safer bet.
In some ways, Glide Disc Golf was a microcosm of the Madison retail experience in 2020.
The losses have been staggering: AirVenture in Oshkosh, the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Haven and the Democratic National Convention and…
PAID CONTENTThe Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.…
When Chris Dozoryst worked second shift at a food processing facility during the pandemic, his co-workers came to know him as “the furloughed …
PAID CONTENTIn a year that has touched everyone’s lives, the staff at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service reacted quickly, adapting to safel…
The first pandemic product to disappear from the shelves at Dorn True Value Hardware stores were N95 masks customers were purchasing to send t…
Liubov Szwako knows the past year has been bleak for many people. But for him, it’s been full of color.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, staff at the Literacy Network went from being teachers to conductors.
Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …
PAID CONTENTAs we begin the re-opening process, it is becoming clear that the disruption will leave a lasting impression, and that business ow…