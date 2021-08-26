GOP leader doesn't support suing UW System over control of COVID-19 policies

The threat of legal action came from Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs a rules committee that on a party line vote earlier this month approved requiring any System COVID-19 policies be submitted to them for approval by Sept. 2.

Nass reiterated on Thursday that he believes the System has no authority to mandate COVID-19 measures, such as masking or testing.

Thompson earlier this week came out against that idea, saying he would not cede authority by submitting policies to the committee for approval. He expressed confidence in the System's stance if the case made its way to court and said it'd be a "big mistake" for the Legislature to sue.