Gov. Tony Evers: 50% of Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated

Half of the Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.
Nearly 3 million people across Wisconsin have completed their inoculation series, including 60% of adults in the state.
“This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites who have taken this step to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” Evers said in a statement. “We are closer than we were yesterday, but we can’t let our guard down now. We still have a ways to go. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect our families, our kids, and our communities.”
Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna launched a vaccine trial for children under 12 years of age Friday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had seen a steady uptick in vaccinations over the past four weeks after a lag. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also increasing as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the state.
Health officials have said those who are unvaccinated are most at risk to develop severe illness that could lead to hospitalization or death due to COVID-19. Officials have also urged people to wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status in an effort to slow the spread of the delta variant.
“One of the most effective tools in our toolbox is vaccination. With the current surge in cases, masking up and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms are also necessary steps we can take to help protect ourselves and those around us,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a statement. “This pandemic has reminded us that our own health depends on the health of our community. We urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to join their friends and neighbors across Wisconsin and get your COVID-19 vaccine.”
The state health department recorded 1,487 new cases of the virus and three deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Between July 28 and Aug. 10, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased across the state by 65.5%, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit due to the virus increased 82%.