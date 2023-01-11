 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers appoints farmer to Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

Buhr Dairy

Paul Buhr, seen here in 2017 on the dairy farm outside of Viroqua he ran with his wife, Darlene, was appointed Wednesday to the state Natural Resources Board.

 LA CROSSE TRIBUNE ARCHIVES

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the state Department of Natural Resources policy board.

The governor announced Wednesday that he has picked Paul Buhr of Viroqua to replace William Bruins, whose term expired at the end of 2022.

Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years and has won numerous awards, including the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award. His herd was dispersed in 2020 and the farm has since transitioned from dairy to raising cash crops.

Paul Buhr

Buhr

He currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He's also one of Evers' appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. He plans to resign from that board before taking his spot on the Natural Resources Board on Jan. 20.

Buhr's appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate but he can serve until a confirmation vote fails.

