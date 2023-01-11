Gov. Tony Evers appoints farmer to Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years and has won numerous awards, including the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award. His herd was dispersed in 2020 and the farm has since transitioned from dairy to raising cash crops.
He currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He's also one of Evers' appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. He plans to resign from that board before taking his spot on the Natural Resources Board on Jan. 20.
Buhr's appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate but he can serve until a confirmation vote fails.
Kay LeClaire, who co-founded a Indigenous-owned tattoo shop and sold art and spoke on panels as a representative of the Indigenous community, held a grant-funded position at UW-Madison since March. She resigned Dec. 29.