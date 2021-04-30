Gov. Tony Evers appoints new UW Regents, securing control of board long led by GOP appointees

Klein and others said the the board operates transparently and pushed back on calling an election conducted by paper ballot as "secret." Regents opposed to the change said the way in which elections are currently held offers a "comfort level" that a roll call vote wouldn't.

Petersen said he'd never experienced a contested election during his time on the board and was "a bit astonished" to learn it was conducted by "secret ballot" because whenever the board is divided on other matters, a roll call vote is held.

The board agreed to vote on the the topic at a future meeting, which means the new appointees will have a say in the matter.

New appointees

Evers appointed Rai to a seven-year term ending in May 2028. Rai has worked for Prevea Health since 2001 and served as the organization's leader since 2009. He continues to practice medicine at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home in Green Bay.

Rai earned his undergraduate degree from UW-Milwaukee and his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He will take Eve Hall's seat on the board.