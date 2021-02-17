Gov. Tony Evers' budget calls for borrowing authority, major spending boost for UW System

Gov. Tony Evers is calling for a major spending boost in public higher education, doubling the University of Wisconsin System’s own request in a proposal that would be the System’s largest state funding increase in at least two decades.

The Democratic governor wants $190 million in additional state money for the public university system over the next two fiscal years. That’s twice as much as what the System asked for and roughly $40 million more than what Evers requested for UW campuses in his previous budget.

The large price tag will almost certainly be significantly pared down by the Republican-controlled Legislature. In the last budget, the Legislature approved a $58 million increase for the System, an amount that university officials said fell short of even covering inflation.