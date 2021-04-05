Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency as risk of wildfire remains high in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency as the risk of wildfire remains high across most of the state.

More than 330 wildfires have scorched some 1,500 acres so far this year. That's almost as much land as was burned all of 2020, and the Department of Natural Resources expects the spring fire season will last longer than usual as a result of early snow melt.

Burning bans are in effect statewide as the DNR says every county is at very high risk of wildfire. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with low humidity and gusty winds have contributed to the elevated risk.

The DNR warns that fires can start and spread quickly in such conditions and asks people to limit outdoor burning, including campfires, and use caution with off-road vehicles and other equipment that can spark fires.

Evers’ emergency order allows the National Guard to send Blackhawk helicopters to parts of the state most in need of additional resources for the spring fire season, which typically runs through May. Evers made a similar emergency declaration in April 2020.

“The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment,” Evers said.