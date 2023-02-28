Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $3.8 billion on state construction projects in the upcoming budget cycle, with about half being paid for with cash on hand.
Nearly half of Evers' proposal would go toward the University of Wisconsin System to construct new buildings and maintain aging facilities. The 2023-25 capital budget proposal, released Tuesday, recommends a new engineering building at UW-Madison that was the top funding priority for the System.
The $355.7 million building would provide 340,000 square feet of flexible lab space adaptable to future technology needs. It'll be partially funded with $150 million in grants and gifts, but the System asked the state to borrow the rest.
With Wisconsin anticipating a $7.1 billion surplus, though, Evers' plan calls for the remainder to be paid with cash instead of borrowing.
“We thank Governor Evers for prioritizing this critical project," UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers to share the tremendous value of an engineering facility, both to grow our number of engineering graduates and for our world-changing research in areas ranging from clean energy to semiconductors to transportation, areas that are critical to the economic development of the state."
Evers' proposal also calls for the restoration of Music Hall along Bascom Hill and replacing the Camp Randall Sports Center — known as the Shell — plus $409.3 million in cash for science buildings for UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire. Planning funds were recommended for other System requests, such as improvements to UW-Stout's Heritage Hall and two of UW-Whitewater's classroom buildings.
The vast majority of the System's projects and half of all the projects would be paid for with cash under Evers' plan, making use of the projected surplus.
Non-UW System projects proposed by the governor include about $25 million to build a 16-bed facility at Oregon’s Grow Academy juvenile corrections facility, $78 million for a juvenile corrections facility planned for Milwaukee County, $41 million for fiber-optic and cable upgrades at the Capitol for improved cellular service, and roughly $160 million for construction of the Wisconsin History Museum planned for property at the corner of North Carroll and West Mifflin streets near the Capitol.
Other Dane County projects in Evers’ proposal include $141 million for parking garage repairs and renovations to the State Industry and Labor Building, also known as General Executive Facility 1, at 201 E. Washington Ave., and about $4.6 million to build a new hanger at the Dane County Regional Airport for Wisconsin Air Services to house a new King Air aircraft that Evers requested in his 2023-25 biennial budget and would be used to facilitate organ and tissue donations.
Evers also has requested $56 million for renovations of the food service building at Central Wisconsin Center, which provides short-term and residential services to people with intellectual disabilities, and $56 million for improvements to Mendota Mental Health Institute.
“From investments in our UW System campuses so we can grow the next generation of scientists, leaders, educators and innovators, to our state parks and ensuring Wisconsinites can enjoy our vast and valuable natural resources, to finally addressing deferred maintenance projects and the safety of our public facilities, these are critical projects that will help us build the infrastructure of the 21st century," Evers said in a statement.
Top Republicans already have indicated they plan to create their own version of the budget from base levels. During the last budget cycle, Evers had proposed $2.4 billion in building projects across all state agencies. The final 2021-23 budget included funding for $1.9 billion of the $2.4 billion requested.
The System’s biennial capital budget request called for $2.5 billion in construction to aging System facilities. Instead, Evers' proposed budget recommends $1.7 billion in capital maintenance and construction.
Of the System’s nearly two dozen construction proposals, eight are renovations, three are replacements and another six are demolitions. Smaller projects include elevator repairs, electrical system replacements and building-exterior maintenance.
The System's most recent ask is more than twice what it asked for in borrowing authority in the last budget cycle. On the wish list for UW-Madison then was a new College of Letters and Sciences building — now known as Levy Hall — and the engineering building.
“One of the surprises to me was the amount of deferred maintenance that has gone on,” System President Jay Rothman said in November. “We haven’t been keeping up as well as one would hope we could. I think we’ve got to make the case for it.”
About $538 million, or 14%, of Evers' overall request, would be financed by new taxpayer-supported borrowing; the rest is supported through other revenues such as federal funds and grants. State agencies requested a combined $5.4 billion for the upcoming biennial budget.
Evers' recommendations will go to the State Building Commission, which meets March 23, before heading to the Legislature's budget-writing committee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
