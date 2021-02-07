Gov. Tony Evers proposes legalization of recreational marijuana in his 2021-23 biennial budget

Governor Tony Evers announced the inclusion of the legalization and taxation of recreational marijuana sales in Wisconsin in his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal Sunday.

A portion of the tax revenue generated from marijuana sales would go toward equity initiatives and rural schools, he said in a statement.

Under the proposal, marijuana would be taxed like alcohol and could generate more than $165 million annually starting in the 2023 fiscal year.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin—just like we do already with alcohol—ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” Evers said in a statement.

“Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites.”

