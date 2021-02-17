Gov. Tony Evers recommits to Lincoln Hills closure with new plan, but no firm timeline

Gov. Tony Evers wants to move forward with closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison by scrapping a former plan to build two new youth prisons and instead focus solely on the creation of much smaller, regional facilities.

The closure of the Lincoln Hills facility, which has a documented history of abuse, was initially supposed to happen by Jan. 1 and has now been pushed to July. Evers has said the state will miss that deadline too as little progress has been made on building the new county-run facilities to house juvenile offenders.

In his budget introduced Tuesday — which will likely be largely thrown out by the Republican-controlled Legislature — Evers does not commit to any specific timeline for closing Lincoln Hills, but proposes a “multifaceted approach” for changes in the juvenile justice system to “press beyond” the former plan to shutter the facility. The plan puts $18.8 million over the biennium to supporting counties’ operational costs and $11.5 million toward changes.