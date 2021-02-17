Gov. Tony Evers targets climate change action in budget proposal

His budget would require utility regulators to consider the economic and health impacts of global warming when approving new projects and to deliver biennial reports on the social costs of carbon while also setting aside money to study the feasibility of a “carbon market,” which could be used to pay farmers for storing carbon in the ground.

The plan also doubles ratepayer contributions to the Focus on Energy program, generating about $100 million a year in additional funding for energy savings and renewable energy. A portion of the funds would be reserved for low-income residents.

Another measure expands the types of costs that utilities can refinance when retiring power plants ahead of schedule, something that can save ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars as utilities transition from fossil fuel to clean energy.