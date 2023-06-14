Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he would veto any state budget that includes a proposed $32 million, Republican-backed state funding cut aimed at eliminating University of Wisconsin System diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

As first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Evers reportedly told a group of reporters during a tour of a Monroe-area cheese manufacturer that any attempt to cut the System's budget would be a "ridiculous effort."

"To cut, at this point in time, the University of Wisconsin System when we have a $7 billion surplus is irrational," Evers reportedly said during the tour. "I'm hopeful that will change before the budget is passed."

Evers' comments came after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee would cut funding for the UW System's diversity programs.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday, Vos appeared skeptical of Evers' veto threat.

"Sometimes you can believe in something very fervently, but at the end of the day, you weigh the totality of the bill and you say, on balance, it's much better ... to have it passed than not," he said.

If Evers does veto the document, the Legislature wouldn't pass a new budget until around October and Evers would have to explain to voters why new money wasn't being spent, Vos said.

If Evers vetoes the budget in its entirety, it would be up to the Legislature to send the governor another budget for him to sign. Republicans are just short of a supermajority in the Assembly, meaning the Legislature cannot override Evers’ vetoes.

Evers’ veto threat comes just a few weeks before the state's 2023-25 spending plan is slated to take effect. If Evers doesn't sign a budget by July 1, the state would continue operating using spending levels set in the previous two-year budget.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't immediately confirm Evers' reported veto threat. System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in a statement that officials "remain hopeful that the state will be an active partner in helping the UW System develop the talent Wisconsin's workforce is counting on."

Vos proposed cutting $32 million from the System's budget Tuesday, an amount he estimated was what the System spends on DEI employees and programming over the two-year budget cycle. Vos called on the System to cut all DEI positions last month, claiming the offices have contributed to racial divides.

Diversity offices

Asked by a group of reporters why he called for cutting the $32 million for diversity offices and positions, Vos early Wednesday said, “The goal is really fairly simple. It’s to say that if you're at the UW System, on any one of the campuses, you should be able to be taught and you should be able to learn. It should not be indoctrination, where you're only allowed to have one point of view.”

“And they use taxpayer dollars, which, as they tell me, we don't have enough people to be in engineering. We don't have enough folks who are teaching an awful lot of careers,” Vos continued. “But boy are they able to find millions of dollars to put money into a curriculum and to an ideology, because that's really what DEI is. For people on the left, it has become their new religion.”

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee punted on taking action on the UW System budget on Tuesday after Vos said the committee would strip the DEI funding from the System’s budget. Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, didn’t tell reporters Wednesday when exactly the Joint Finance Committee will take up UW System funding.

If ultimately approved, the cuts would come as 10 of the System's universities are projected to fall a combined $60 million short of the money they say they need to continue current spending. The cuts wouldn't force the System to specifically eliminate DEI but would largely erase any benefit the System might see from increased in-state undergraduate tuition, which is expected to bring in an additional $38 million.

Speech survey

The fight over DEI follows upheaval over free speech and diversity on System campuses.

The System’s free speech survey, conducted last fall, showed the majority of students believe university officials should disinvite speakers thought to be offensive in at least some circumstances and that conservative students are more likely to hide their opinions in class than their peers of other political leanings. The survey also found that most students think instructors worked to promote discussion in the classroom.

Wisconsin's public technical colleges are slated to receive a proposed $9.4 million boost over the next two years, despite also having diversity goals such as facilitating discussions to dismantle systemic racism and evaluating whether its policies and practices promote equity.