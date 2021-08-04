Gov. Tony Evers to offer cream puffs for vaccines at Wisconsin State Fair

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

Some states are offering college tuition raffles, some are paying residents $100 but in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is giving cream puffs to residents who get vaccinated at the state fair.

Evers' office announced the incentive on Wednesday along with the launch of an on-site vaccination clinic at the fair through a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“For 52 years, Kathy and I haven't missed a state fair—except for last year, of course—and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs,” Evers said. “Getting shots in arms is a critical part of making sure our state and our economy continue to recover, so we’re thrilled to partner with the folks at DHS and the Wisconsin State Fair to provide cream puffs to all those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the state fair clinic on-site this year.”

The state fair vaccination clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15. Those who receive their vaccination on site will get a voucher for a free cream puff, redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.