Gov. Tony Evers wants $2.4 billion for state building projects, nearly half for UW System

Under a 2018 law signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the state was required to replace Lincoln Hills with a combination of small, county-run facilities and one or more newly built youth prisons, or “Type 1” facilities, run by the state Department of Corrections to house only the most serious juvenile offenders. Some youth are also held in the Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Evers' recent budget request, however, would scrap a plan for the state to build two new youth prisons and instead focus on the creation of smaller, regional facilities.

Under Evers’ budget, the state would eliminate the use of Type 1 facilities, such as Lincoln Hills, and have juvenile offenders held in the regional care centers instead. Both the state and county would be able to run the Secure Residential Care Centers, as opposed to the previous plan that put just counties in charge.

In its capital budget recommendations, the administration says the construction of a $46 million Milwaukee County juvenile facility would help eventually close Lincoln Hills. Under the plan, the Milwaukee facility would be completed by February 2024.