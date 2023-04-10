Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout in northwestern Wisconsin Saturday.

In a tweet Monday, Evers identified the officers as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. https://t.co/2HC7IjnV7w — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with the motorist. That person, whose name authorities have not released, died at a hospital.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.