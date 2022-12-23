Governor's chief lawyer, Ryan Nilsestuen, appointed as Dane County judge

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday appointed his chief legal counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen, to succeed a recently retired Dane County Circuit Court judge on the bench.

Nilsestuen, a 2012 graduate of UW-Madison Law School, will succeed Juan Colás, who retired from Branch 10 effective on Dec. 17 after serving for nearly 15 years.

Nilsestuen has been Evers’ top lawyer since 2019. During that time he has also served as the chair of the Pardon Advisory Board. Before working for the governor, Nilsestuen was chief legal counsel and an attorney for the state Department of Public Instruction.

He will complete a term that ends on July 31, 2024.

In statements provided with Evers’ announcement, Evers praised Nilsestuen as a “strong advocate for the people of Wisconsin, and I’ve appreciated his candor, thoughtfulness, and his dedication to service.”

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who served with Nilsestuen on the Pardon Advisory Board, said Nilsestuen’s “compassion, calm leadership and knowledge of the law greatly benefited the pardon process for everyone involved.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet said Nilsestuen is a “dedicated public servant” who “appreciates the impact judges have on our friends, family and communities.”

“With his empathy, calm demeanor and knowledge of the law, I know that Ryan will be an excellent judge,” Dallet said.

Nilsestuen is a graduate of DeForest High School and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

“I am proud of the work that the Evers Administration has accomplished to make Wisconsin a better place,” Nilsestuen said. “As a judge, I will remain dedicated to making our communities a better place for all.”