125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to be deployed to southern border

About 125 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops will be deployed to the nation’s southwest border this fall as part of a mission ordered by President Joe Biden.
The 229th Engineer Company of Prairie du Chien and Richland Center are set to join 22 other states in assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with non-law enforcement activities and will do so for about a year.
The Wisconsin troops are mobilizing in a Title 10 status, meaning they were ordered to federal active duty by the president and will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Gov. Tony Evers, who in 2019 ordered the withdrawal of about 112 of Wisconsin’s National Guard members from assisting with security at the southwest border, did not have a role in authorizing the deployment, according to an Evers aide.
The Evers administration said the governor does not have the authority to reject the deployment.
Evers in 2019 said the responsibility in keeping borders safe and crime-free belongs to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Judge rules Assembly violated open records laws in delaying release of former lawmaker's sexual harassment records
Wisconsin National Guard members have mobilized for missions around the world, including in the Middle East and eastern Europe. The National Guard continues to maintain about 500 troops for the state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's how the Badgers men's hockey nonconference schedule was built for 2021-22
ST. CLOUD STATE
When, where: Oct. 22 and 23, Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minnesota
Last meeting: March 22, 2013, a 4-1 Badgers victory in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five semifinals in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Huskies will complete the group of former WCHA rivals now in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference that UW has played in the nonconference schedule. (Colorado College, Denver, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Omaha already had appeared on a UW schedule since 2013.) The defending NCAA runners-up will be coming off a series at 2021 Frozen Four foe Minnesota State and a home-and-home series against Minnesota when they host the Badgers. UW is scheduled to host the Huskies in the 2022-23 season.
MICHIGAN TECH
When, where: Oct. 8 and 9, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Oct. 26 and 27, 2018, a split of 6-2 decisions at the Kohl Center.
The Huskies, six counterparts from the WCHA and new Division I team St. Thomas are due to start the reconstituted CCHA in 2021-22. Tech was 17-12-1 last season and climbed to 18th in the USCHO.com poll at one point but tied for fifth in the eight-team WCHA. The series gives forward Carson Bantle, who transferred to UW from Michigan Tech, a chance to play against former teammates. The Badgers are trading this series for one in a future season to be hosted by the Huskies.
ARMY WEST POINT
When, where: Oct. 15 and 16, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Jan. 2, 1967, a 1-0 Badgers victory in West Point, New York
That last game between the teams was a long time ago, but it still has a family connection to the upcoming season's meetings. Brian Riley is entering his 18th season as coach at West Point, continuing a tradition that has had a Riley leading the team since 1951. Jack Riley coached until giving way to his son Rob in 1986. Brian Riley took over from his brother in 2004. The series is planned for Oct. 15 and 16, wrapping around the Badgers football team's game against Army at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 16.
CLARKSON
When, where: Nov. 26 and 27, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Oct. 25 and 26, 2019, a 4-0 Clarkson victory and a 4-3 UW triumph at the Kohl Center
The Golden Knights posted a sixth straight winning season, but it ended abruptly last March when the team was shut down because players attended a gathering in violation of school pandemic regulations. It was already an unusual campaign for Clarkson, which had eight ECAC Hockey opponents back out of competition. It finished second in the four-team league, and Middleton native Anthony Callin, who's due to return in 2021-22, tied for the team lead with nine goals.
HOLIDAY FACE-OFF
When, where: Dec. 28 and 29, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
The four-team tournament was supposed to launch in 2020 but was a casualty of the pandemic limiting nonconference play. The 2021 edition will have Bowling Green, Providence and Yale join the Badgers in the first hockey played at the 3-year-old Milwaukee Bucks home. Semifinal pairings haven't been confirmed, but Bowling Green's schedule has the Falcons playing Providence, leaving UW to play Yale. The Badgers played the Bulldogs in the Badger Hockey Showdown, a Holiday Face-Off predecessor, in 1991, 1998, 2004 and 2010.