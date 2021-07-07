 Skip to main content
125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to be deployed to southern border
alert

125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to be deployed to southern border

  • Updated
About 125 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops will be deployed to the nation’s southwest border this fall as part of a mission ordered by President Joe Biden.

The 229th Engineer Company of Prairie du Chien and Richland Center are set to join 22 other states in assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with non-law enforcement activities and will do so for about a year.

The Wisconsin troops are mobilizing in a Title 10 status, meaning they were ordered to federal active duty by the president and will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Gov. Tony Evers, who in 2019 ordered the withdrawal of about 112 of Wisconsin’s National Guard members from assisting with security at the southwest border, did not have a role in authorizing the deployment, according to an Evers aide.

The Evers administration said the governor does not have the authority to reject the deployment.

Evers in 2019 said the responsibility in keeping borders safe and crime-free belongs to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Wisconsin National Guard members have mobilized for missions around the world, including in the Middle East and eastern Europe. The National Guard continues to maintain about 500 troops for the state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

