4 US Attorneys tapped to lead handling of Wisconsin election complaints

Four Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been tapped to take the lead on complaints involving voter fraud, intimidation and voting rights concerns ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The four officials will be in charge of their districts complaints on election day, taking over cases involving voting right violations, threats towards election officials or staff, and election fraud. They will also be overseeing any violations against the Voting Rights Act, such as voter intimidation or bribery, buying votes, ballot box stuffing, altering tallies, or marking ballots without the voters permission.

U.S. Assistant Attorneys Christopher Ladwig and Philip Kovoor will oversee complaints in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, based in Milwaukee. Daniel Graber and Meredith Duchemin will field complaints in the Western District of Wisconsin, based in Madison.

"Voting is the cornerstone of American democracy," Western District Attorney Timothy O'Shea said. "We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice."

The Department of Justice has a longstanding election day program that "seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process" by connecting concerned citizens with federal officials.

On election day, all violent crimes or intimidation should be directly reported to 911 as state and local police maintain primary jurisdiction over polling places, the Department of Justice said.

Complaints can also be made directly to the Civil rights Division in Washington, D.C. by phone at 800-253-3931 or by filling out the online reporting form.

The FBI will also have agents in its field offices across Wisconsin to help field election complaints.

Local FBI field offices can be reached at 414-276-4684.

Wisconsin's four district election officers can be reached at the following numbers for election related concerns:

Ladwig with the Eastern District at 414-297-4103

Kovoor with the Eastern District at 414-297-1721

Graber with the Western District at 608-250-5468

Duchemin with the Western District at 608-250-5496