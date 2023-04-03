Standing between lakes Monona and Mendota, Wisconsin's state Capitol is Madison's most recognizable structure. But underneath the historic granite exterior is an aging network of 1990s and early 2000s-era cables that serve the hundreds of people who work inside the more than 100-year-old building.

The 25- to 35-year-old cable system, which is linked to all telecommunications and computer networks within the building, is quickly nearing capacity, causing problems with overall reliability and service, according to state officials.

That's why the state Department of Administration has requested in the upcoming budget session more than $41 million to completely overhaul the building with a new cable and fiber system to handle the current and future needs of the Capitol, which provides a workspace for Wisconsin's Legislature, executive office, state Supreme Court and more.

"People sometimes forget that people are here doing business every day and they need access to all of the technology that everybody else does," said Darrin Smith, building and grounds superintendent with the Department of Administration.

"It’s the used car you probably drove a little longer than you should have, it’s time to replace it," Smith said of the Capitol's cable infrastructure.

Gov. Tony Evers' proposed $3.8 billion 2023-25 Capital budget includes a request for $41.3 million to update the building's cabling system, which was installed as part of the state's 11-year, $141 million Capitol rehabilitation project that concluded in 2001.

According to the Department of Administration's capital budget request, half of the building's network is made up of Category 3 (CAT3) cables originally designed for phone connections. The system is considered "significantly obsolete" and does not meet current technology or code requirements to support the speed and bandwidth needed for video conferencing, data downloads or internet connections.

The other 50% of the building's system consists of CAT5 cabling, which only has 10% of the data speed and 20% of the data capacity of the proposed replacement system. The age and limitations of the Capitol's CAT3 network has forced officials to lean more and more on the CAT5 system, which is being "significantly overtaxed," according to DOA.

Cellular service, too

In addition to replacing the miles of cable within the building, the proposed project would also install a multicarrier antenna system to boost cellular service within the building.

The existing antenna system provides limited service and is restricted to a single carrier, meaning most people inside the building using a cellular device are connecting to a limited signal coming through the Capitol's granite exterior and steel superstructure. The new system would pull cellular signals from multiple carriers outside the building and provide them directly inside.

“It essentially reaches out and grabs signals and amplifies them within the building so that, regardless of your carrier, your phone has a good signal within the building," said Tom List, DOA's capital projects manager. List noted the new system would not provide a perfect signal in every corner of the building but would still represent a considerable upgrade over the current antenna.

Challenging project

The $41 million price tag may seem like a lot to pay for enhanced connectivity and upgraded data speeds and capacity. But state officials say a number of factors are driving the cost estimate, including the overall scope of the project and the logistics of updating infrastructure within the historic building.

The price of materials has also climbed exponentially, with the cost of rewiring materials alone more than doubling in the last two years, DOA officials say.

“I’ve forever told people it will never be less expensive than it is today," List said. "That’s almost always true."

While crews closed off entire wings of the Capitol during the 1990s renovation project, Smith said the rewiring effort will have to be conducted in a way that causes minimal disruption for those working in the building.

Fortunately, the building is currently wired with two separate cable lines, meaning crews will be able to remove one and replace it with a new cable before removing and replacing the second line.

“There’s a very methodical way that we will have to go about doing this, because regardless of the time of the year … the building has to remain functional," he said. "We can’t shut a wing down for even a week or a day. We have to maintain the structure while we replace it."

In limbo for now

As expected, Republicans on the state building commission last month rejected Evers' Capital budget proposal, similar to how they've handled the Democratic governor's previous two budgets. The decision leaves items like the Capitol improvement project in the hands of the Legislature's Republican-led budget committee.

In the current budget, Republicans approved spending $1.5 billion on building projects out of the $2.4 billion proposed by Evers. In 2019, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of the $2.5 billion requested by Evers.

Budget committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein's office said he had no comment on the rewiring proposal. Co-chair Rep. Mark Born's office did not respond to a request for comment.

If state funding is approved, Smith and List said the overall project would likely take more than a year to complete once work begins.

Whether the project gets approved in the coming budget or not, Smith said the need, and almost certainly the project's cost, will only continue to grow.

"It needs to happen," Smith said. "We’re behind the eight ball so we’re trying to make sure we’re serving our tenants in this building as well as we serve our tenants in every building."