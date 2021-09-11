Abortion emerges as key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race

'Pandora's box'

Liberal Madison attorney Lester Pines said U.S. Supreme Court justices could be gearing up to overturn the past 50 years of abortion precedent. He said the court's inaction in the Texas case indicates it's likely in the cases before it to limit or eliminate the right to privacy that generates the right to an abortion.

Pines said the Texas law has already limited abortion access in Texas because most providers are unwilling to perform abortions with the threat of fines assessed against them.

Beyond the Texas case, the court announced earlier this summer it will hear a Mississippi case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Abortion rights advocates say banning such pre-viability abortions would be in direct contradiction to one of the key holdings in the court’s Roe decision and subsequent cases that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus can survive outside of the womb, generally viewed as between 24 and 28 weeks.

Pines speculated that the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't overturn the right to abortion outright, but instead applies a less stringent standard of legal review. Under such a scheme, the right to abortion would remain but the ability to enforce the right in the face of restrictive laws would become nearly impossible.