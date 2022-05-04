Abortion's future could play out in Wisconsin courts for years if Roe v. Wade is overturned

While the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to end nationwide abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, the future of abortion in Wisconsin could play out in courts for years to come.
Abortion-rights groups could argue that the state Constitution guarantees the right of privacy — the same strategy used to argue Roe v. Wade before the nation's highest court. Groups could also argue that the state charter's recognition of a right of liberty protects women's right to abortions.
"On the other hand, a group opposed to abortion could bring a lawsuit in the opposite direction to declare that unborn children are persons entitled to protection under the Wisconsin Constitution's right to life," said Dan Lennington, deputy counsel at the conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Asked whether his group would become involved in lawsuits to that end, Lennington declined to comment. But he added that if Roe is overturned, the battle over abortion's future in Wisconsin would play out in courts for years to come and play a critical role in upcoming elections for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Another question that may come before state courts could regard how far to extend a provision carving out an exception that permits people to provide abortions for women whose health could be in danger unless they abort a fetus that has reached viability. Whether "health" extends to emotional and mental health is a question that could alter the provision's reach.
Yet another argument Attorney General Josh Kaul mentioned to The Associated Press would be that a Wisconsin law first passed in 1849 that bans abortions in almost all circumstances lay dormant for so long that it's unenforceable. That law only includes exceptions for when a mother's life is in danger or if a physician provides an abortion, not for rape or incest.
As it stands, the state Supreme Court — a likely final venue for abortion litigation in Wisconsin — has more conservative-backed justices than liberal ones. But in 2023, with conservative Justice Patience Roggensack's upcoming retirement, liberals have a chance to gain a court majority.
Among the other conservative justices, Justice Rebecca Bradley once called abortion a "holocaust of our children," though she made those comments in the 1990s and later apologized for them. Additionally, Justice Brian Hagedorn, often the court's swing vote, once wrote Planned Parenthood was "a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women" and said Roe should be overturned.
For now, Lennington said, "The only thing preventing a district attorney and the police from investigating and prosecuting a crime under the abortion statute is Roe vs. Wade."
Wisconsin's three district attorneys in counties with abortion clinics haven't explicitly said whether they would enforce the ban, though Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm told multiple media outlets that he doesn't think prosecutors and law enforcement want to get involved in abortion enforcement. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not respond to a request for comment.
But on Tuesday, Kaul told the Wisconsin State Journal he has no plans to enforce an abortion ban in the state.
In any case, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would stop providing abortions in the state if Roe is overturned unless it was determined that the 1849 law couldn’t be enforced, said Mike Murray, the organization’s vice president of public policy.
Murray said that even if Kaul and some district attorneys might not enforce the state ban if Roe is overturned, subsequent prosecutors could penalize abortion providers for previous actions, given Wisconsin’s six-year statute of limitations for felonies.
