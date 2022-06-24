Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections

For the first time in nearly half a century, providing an abortion in Wisconsin is no longer a constitutionally protected right after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.
The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. It cements the preliminary draft leaked in early May that triggered thousands of abortion-rights activists to protest at the state Capitol while anti-abortion activists quietly rejoiced as they awaited a final decision.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and (Planned Parenthood v. Casey) are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision stated.
But the most imminent and wide-ranging battles surrounding abortion will be waged in courts statewide, where there will almost certainly be challenges to overturn the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban.
Among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 law — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother’s life and contains no exemptions for rape and incest — is still in effect.
Complicating that law are a host of statutes passed in the years since the Roe v. Wade, said UW-Madison law school professor David Schwartz.
“There is so much uncertainty and complexity about what the law regarding abortion is, I don’t see how there can be any enforcement without some kind of clarification by the courts,” Schwartz said.Schwartz said challenges could stem from a criminal case or more likely from a doctor or organization seeking guidance from the courts.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said the group’s legal team was reviewing the decision Friday morning and would provide more information once they’ve confirmed what the decision means for Wisconsin.
he would not enforce the state ban, though he’s up for reelection in 2022 and his opponents almost certainly would.
Kaul said Friday his office was reviewing the decision and would provide more information next week “on how we intend to move forward.”
“We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion,” Kaul said.Julaine Appling, president of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, called on Kaul to enforce the 1849 law. The group’s Madison office
after the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion.
“We simply ask that you do your job and set aside your personal political agendas,” Appling said.
Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision also draws into focus next April’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election, where conservative Justice Patience Roggensack’s retirement could allow liberals to gain a majority on the court that will almost certainly decide the legality of abortion laws in Wisconsin going forward.
Work is certain to continue for both anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights groups statewide.Some Republican gubernatorial candidates made clear they would support complete abortion bans, and some anti-abortion groups have for years supported that goal. Dealt a massive blow, abortion rights groups are all but certain to head to the courts in an effort to strike down the ban.
“We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision.”
The statewide focus to protect abortion became especially clear after Democrats in the U.S. Senate failed in their latest effort to codify Roe.Republicans have introduced a slimmed-down version of the failed Democratic measure, but there hasn’t been any significant effort to move that bill forward and there likely aren’t enough senators to overcome a filibuster even if it does. Some Republicans are mulling over a nationwide abortion ban as well,
Evers issued a statement calling the decision “disastrous and unconscionable” and vowed to fight it “in every way we can.”“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country,” Evers said in a press release. “I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions.”
His Republican opponents praised the ruling.
“Today’s decision is a victory for unborn babies across America,” former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said in a statement. “Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court.”Tim Michels, Kleefisch’s main opponent in the Republican primary, issued a statement saying “it is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds.”“Life must always be protected,” Michels said. “We should not demonize those who do not believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called the ruling “a massive victory for the sanctity of life” that “restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”
State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who earlier this week rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state’s abortion ban, likewise praised the ruling for returning authority to states.He added, “I urge those who disagree with the decision to remain peaceful.”
Marquette Law School Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.In
, 27% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases and 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
