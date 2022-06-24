Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections

For the first time in nearly half a century, providing an abortion in Wisconsin is no longer a constitutionally protected right after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. It cements the preliminary draft leaked in early May that triggered thousands of abortion-rights activists to protest at the state Capitol while anti-abortion activists quietly rejoiced as they awaited a final decision.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and (Planned Parenthood v. Casey) are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision stated.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspended abortion procedures Friday, leaving many Wisconsinites to travel to neighboring states like Illinois where abortion remains legal.

The future of abortion in Wisconsin is now left open to the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. And it will remain a key talking point on the campaign trail as Democrats seek to protect abortion access while Republicans will try to ensure a robust ban remains in place.

But the most imminent and wide-ranging battles surrounding abortion will be waged in courts statewide, where there will almost certainly be challenges to overturn the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban.

Among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 law — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother’s life and contains no exemptions for rape and incest — is still in effect.

Complicating that law are a host of statutes passed in the years since the Roe v. Wade, said UW-Madison law school professor David Schwartz.

“There is so much uncertainty and complexity about what the law regarding abortion is, I don’t see how there can be any enforcement without some kind of clarification by the courts,” Schwartz said.Schwartz said challenges could stem from a criminal case or more likely from a doctor or organization seeking guidance from the courts.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said the group’s legal team was reviewing the decision Friday morning and would provide more information once they’ve confirmed what the decision means for Wisconsin.

Kaul said Friday his office was reviewing the decision and would provide more information next week “on how we intend to move forward.”

“We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion,” Kaul said.Julaine Appling, president of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, called on Kaul to enforce the 1849 law. The group’s Madison office

“We simply ask that you do your job and set aside your personal political agendas,” Appling said.

Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision also draws into focus next April’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election, where conservative Justice Patience Roggensack’s retirement could allow liberals to gain a majority on the court that will almost certainly decide the legality of abortion laws in Wisconsin going forward.

Work is certain to continue for both anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights groups statewide.Some Republican gubernatorial candidates made clear they would support complete abortion bans, and some anti-abortion groups have for years supported that goal. Dealt a massive blow, abortion rights groups are all but certain to head to the courts in an effort to strike down the ban.

“We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision.”

The statewide focus to protect abortion became especially clear after Democrats in the U.S. Senate failed in their latest effort to codify Roe.Republicans have introduced a slimmed-down version of the failed Democratic measure, but there hasn’t been any significant effort to move that bill forward and there likely aren’t enough senators to overcome a filibuster even if it does. Some Republicans are mulling over a nationwide abortion ban as well,

Leaders react

Evers issued a statement calling the decision “disastrous and unconscionable” and vowed to fight it “in every way we can.”“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country,” Evers said in a press release. “I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions.”

His Republican opponents praised the ruling.

“Today’s decision is a victory for unborn babies across America,” former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said in a statement. “Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court.”Tim Michels, Kleefisch’s main opponent in the Republican primary, issued a statement saying “it is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds.”“Life must always be protected,” Michels said. “We should not demonize those who do not believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called the ruling “a massive victory for the sanctity of life” that “restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who earlier this week rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state’s abortion ban, likewise praised the ruling for returning authority to states.He added, “I urge those who disagree with the decision to remain peaceful.”

Poll: Most favor legal abortion

Six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Marquette Law School Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.In

, 27% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases and 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.

