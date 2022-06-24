Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections

For the first time in nearly half a century, providing an abortion in Wisconsin is no longer a constitutionally protected right after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. It cements the preliminary draft leaked in early May that triggered thousands of abortion-rights activists to protest at the state Capitol while anti-abortion activists quietly rejoiced as they awaited a final decision.

For now, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stated they would not provide abortions, leaving many Wisconsinites to travel to neighboring states, like Illinois, where abortion remains legal.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and (Planned Parenthood v. Casey) are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the decision stated.

The future of abortion in Wisconsin is now left open to the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. And it will remain a key talking point on the campaign trail as Democrats seek to protect abortion access while Republicans will try to ensure a robust ban remains in place.

But the most imminent and wide-ranging battles surrounding abortion will be waged in courts statewide, where there will almost certainly be challenges to overturn the state's 173-year-old abortion ban. Likely among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 ban — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother’s life — is still in effect. There are no exceptions in the ban for rape or incest.

Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision also draws into focus next April's Wisconsin Supreme Court election, where conservative Justice Patience Roggensack's retirement could allow liberals to gain a majority on the court that will almost certainly decide the legality of abortion laws in Wisconsin going forward.

"It's definitely not Planned Parenthood's position that our criminal statute automatically springs back to life, but there are absolutely people that believe that it does," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin legal advocacy and services director Michelle Velasquez told the Wisconsin State Journal in May.

Dan Lennington, deputy counsel for the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said in June that the law would activate immediately after Roe is overturned.

"That's my view and I haven't heard any persuasive alternative argument," he said.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not enforce the state ban, though he's up for reelection in 2022 and his opponents almost certainly would. Some anti-abortion activists are likely to seek a total abortion ban, even when a mother's life is in danger.

"Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week," Kaul said in a statement Friday. "We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn," Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement. "For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed."

"This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country," Evers said in a press release. "I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions."

Work is certain to continue for both anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups statewide. Some Republican gubernatorial candidates made clear they would support complete abortion bans, and some anti-abortion groups have for years supported that goal. Dealt a massive blow, abortion-rights groups are all but certain to head to the courts to regain a guarantee to abortion access that has withered in Wisconsin.

"We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey," Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. "And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision."

The statewide focus to protect abortion became especially clear after Democrats in the U.S. Senate failed in their latest effort to codify Roe.

Republicans have introduced a slimmed-down version of the failed Democratic measure, but there hasn't been any significant effort to move that bill forward and there likely aren't enough senators to overcome a filibuster even if it does. Some Republicans are mulling over a nationwide abortion ban as well, The Washington Post reported.

Six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Marquette Law School Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

In Wednesday's Marquette Law School Poll, 27% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases and 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.

“This is a horrible day for our country,” said state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison. “Now, in our dystopic reality, our children will have fewer freedom than their parents.”

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said the group’s legal team was reviewing the decision Friday morning and would provide more information once they’ve confirmed what the decision means for Wisconsin.

“For my entire adult life, I have worked and prepared for this day," said Julaine Appling, president of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action whose office was attacked in May. "I remain hopeful that Wisconsin’s pre-Roe prohibition on abortion will only be eclipsed by an authentic respect for life ethic."

“This decision will punish women and cost people their lives," Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said in a statement. "The American people deserve elected leaders who will go to the mat to protect our basic freedoms and that’s what I intend to do. It’s past time to abolish the filibuster and make Roe the law of the land.”

“Today, millions of women and families in Wisconsin and across America are waking up to this devastating news: we no longer have the right to make our own health care decisions," state Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski said in a statement. "It’s time to act, to mobilize, and to take back our rights and freedoms."

"In the post-Roe America that is now our reality, the Senate is the frontline for abortion rights," Outagamie County Executive and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson said in a statement. "We are just one Senate vote away from codifying a woman’s right to choose into national law – and ensuring every American can make their own decisions about their body and their future."

"Sadly, today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the Court, as women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian Justices," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said in a statement.

“Today’s decision is a victory for unborn babies across America," Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said in a statement. "Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court."

“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”

Tim Michels, Kleefisch’s main opponent in the Republican primary, issued a statement saying “it is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds.”

“Life must always be protected,” Michels said. “We should not demonize those who do not believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”

“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family," Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who earlier this week rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state’s abortion ban, praised the ruling for returning authority to states.

He added, "I urge those who disagree with the decision to remain peaceful."

This story will be updated.

