Absentee ballot requests are up for April election, a trend that may be here to stay

"I don't think it's going to remain high after this election," Poppe said. "I think they more trust coming in to vote now, with all the hype in the news about the mail being slow, and that kind of thing. And I don't think they're as worried about COVID now, at least in this area."

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said it's too early to tell whether there will be any long-term shift in voter behavior, and that elections officials probably won't know that until next year, assuming the pandemic wanes.

The WEC reminded voters Friday that absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to 7 days for a letter to arrive, so if you're planning to mail back your absentee ballot, elections officials say to return it as soon as possible. For voters planning on mailing back their ballots, that means they should do so by Tuesday, Mar. 30. After this date, the WEC advises voters should return their absentee ballots to their municipal clerk's office or drop box. Most voters can also deliver their absentee ballot to their polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who still need to request an absentee ballot by mail should do so immediately, the WEC says. Registered voters can make their requests online at https://myvote.wi.gov.