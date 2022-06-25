'Absolutely disastrous' or 'great victory': Quotes from leading Wisconsin figures on overturn of Roe

Within minutes of the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional protection to an abortion, Wisconsin politicians and organizations spoke to the decision and a 1849 state law banning abortions in Wisconsin in nearly all circumstances. Quotes have been edited for length.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers

“This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime."

“I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities.”

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester

“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial. Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.”

“I agree with the justices in their opinion when they say, ‘The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.’”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, one of several Democrats vying to challenge Johnson in November

“This decision will punish women and cost people their lives. The American people deserve elected leaders who will go to the mat to protect our basic freedoms and that’s what I intend to do. It’s past time to abolish the filibuster and make Roe the law of the land.”

State Treasurer and Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski

“Today, millions of women and families in Wisconsin and across America are waking up to this devastating news: we no longer have the right to make our own health care decisions. It’s time to act, to mobilize, and to take back our rights and freedoms."

Outagamie County Executive and Democratic Senate candidate Tom Nelson

"In the post-Roe America that is now our reality, the Senate is the frontline for abortion rights. We are just one Senate vote away from codifying a woman’s right to choose into national law – and ensuring every American can make their own decisions about their body and their future."

Democratic Senate candidate Alex Lasry

"Sadly, today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the Court, as women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian Justices.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

"They have also fundamentally damaged and undermined the right to privacy upon which many other rights rest. Get ready—they will come for contraceptives; they will come for marriage equality. They are clearly ready to turn back the clock, and they do not care who is harmed in the process."

"We will not be arresting abortion providers in Madison. Our City stands opposed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and opposed to the 1849 statute banning abortions in Wisconsin."

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

"People need abortions — when their birth control fails, after a sexual assault, to save their life, or simply because they don’t want to be pregnant. To force people — some of them children themselves — to give birth when they don’t want to is inhumane and appalling."

Dr. Wendy Molaska, president of Wisconsin Medical Society

"Today’s decision raises concerns that could result in significant interference with the physician-patient relationship – the sanctity of which is the bedrock of our healthcare system."

“The Wisconsin Medical Society supports legislation that would acknowledge the right of a physician to perform and give advice on this medical procedure – or refuse to do so according to the physician’s training, experience and conscience."

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority. Wisconsin law should reflect that priority and ensure physicians can have full and frank discussions with patients about their health care without fear of imprisonment.”

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for governor

“One day, we will all look back on Roe v. Wade as one of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most egregious cases that allowed the killing of more than 60 million babies over nearly half a century.”

Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor

“It is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds ... Life must always be protected. We should not demonize those who do not believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”

Julaine Appling, president of anti-abortion organization Wisconsin Family Action

"For my entire adult life, I have worked and prepared for this day. I remain hopeful that Wisconsin’s pre-Roe prohibition on abortion will only be eclipsed by an authentic respect for life ethic."

"We call upon Attorney General Josh Kaul and all county district attorneys to uphold the 1849 law that is still enforceable. We ask simply that you do your job and set aside your personal political agendas."

State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison

“This is a horrible day for our country ... Now, in our dystopic reality, our children will have fewer freedom than their parents."

“Every person must have the right to make reproductive healthcare decisions that are best for them. No government should interfere with complex medical decisions made privately between a person and their doctor."

Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, 1st Congressional District

“I’m proudly pro-life. Today’s decision will bring this important issue back to the states. This is a great victory for life.”

State Sen. Janet Bewley, Democratic minority leader

“A sad day, and a harbinger of what might be in store in the future. What is next? The right to marry? The right to contraceptives?”

Paul Farrow, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin

"Republicans have always believed in the sanctity of life — that it is precious and worth defending. As we continue to push for recognition of the value of human life, Republicans will continue to speak up for unborn children and vulnerable mothers and families."

