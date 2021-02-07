Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Ian’s Pizza received orders from all 50 states and 72 countries, and got so many orders that the restaurant had to occasionally stop answering the phones and taking orders if they surpassed what they could realistically make in pizza.

Ian’s role in feeding thousands of hungry protesters landed the company a story in the New York Times and mentions in other news outlets.

“It catapulted us in that location to a whole different level,” said Ian’s Pizza co-founder Ian Gurfield. “Obviously our name got out there. It definitely put us on the map for a lot of people who hadn’t heard about us before.”

Gurfield said after peak pizza orders during Act 10, the baseline level of business improved compared to pre-Act 10 levels. While expansions of the business likely would have happened in either event, Fritz added the increased level of recognition certainly didn’t hurt such efforts.