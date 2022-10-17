Ad wars: While Ron Johnson went negative, Mandela Barnes made peanut butter sandwiches

Since the August primary, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has released a steady stream of television ads attacking Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

In one, released in mid-August, Johnson said Barnes wanted to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and join a progressive group in Congress known as "The Squad." In early September, another Johnson ad called the lieutenant governor a "radical leftist" who wants to defund the police. Several more ads seek to draw voters away from Barnes by suggesting the Democrat is a threat to public safety.

It's a tried-and-tested campaign strategy — painting the other candidate as out of touch and potentially dangerous.

Yet, between the time he was named his party's nominee in August and early October, Barnes hadn't released a single television ad attacking Johnson. Instead, most of his campaign ads featured Barnes in an ordinary setting, like unpacking groceries or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sometimes defending his record and other times promoting his current platform.

Come early October, Barnes' campaign released a television ad going after Johnson's support for national abortion bans. Although the ad is still on air, it's the campaign's only television ad going after Johnson so far.

At the same time, Johnson has continued apace with several negative ads going after his Democratic opponent. His latest one features a mother negatively reacting to Barnes saying "reducing prison populations is now sexy."

To be sure, outside organizations have poured tens of millions of dollars — many times what the campaigns have spent — into running negative ads against both candidates since at least the primary. But amid Republicans' ad blitz, the Oshkosh Republican surged in the polls.

"The trouble is running those positive ads, even if they have kept his image a bit more positive than it might have been, is that they do very little to change people's perceptions of his opponent," Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin said.

Some Democrats are questioning the substance of Barnes' positive ads.

"It just seemed in August and September, the GOP just blasted (Barnes), and I just don't know where our side was in comparison," said Irene Lin, who ran Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson's U.S. Senate campaign. "It's been a collective Democratic failure that we have not managed to drive up the negatives of the second most unpopular senator in America."

"From what I hear from voters, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches don't seem to have been a strong enough response to the GOP racist smear campaign," Lin said.

Noting that outside Democratic groups were already running negative ads against Johnson since before the primary, Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said Barnes' television campaign strategy early in the general election phase was likely to focus on filling the gaps in the race.

"You cannot argue with the fact that, coming out of the primary, Barnes was not well defined statewide," Zepecki said. "And so what the Barnes campaign, I believe, felt like they had to do was continue introducing the lieutenant governor to the state of Wisconsin on their terms ... If they had not done that, no one else was going to do it for them."

"I think they made exactly the right decision in terms of trying to define Mandela," Zepecki said about Barnes' campaign.

Indeed, in the first post-primary poll by the Marquette Law School in August, Barnes was ahead by 7 points. But by October, Johnson had taken a 6-point lead.

In August, 37% of registered voters had a favorable view of Barnes and 22% had an unfavorable view, according to the Marquette poll. In the latest poll, 39% of registered voters had a favorable view of Barnes and 40% had an unfavorable view of him. In the meantime, Johnson remained steady, with around 40% of voters having a favorable view of him and 45% having an unfavorable since August.

"This is an incumbent senator. Most Wisconsinites have made up their mind," Zepecki said about Johnson. "And so, in the choice between reminding people that they dislike Ron Johnson or making the case for why they should hire Mandela Barnes, I think they had to take that into account."

As of Sept. 19, Republicans had outspent Democrats by $9 million in the race, according to data by media tracking firm AdImpact. The early Republican advantage, Zepecki pointed out, came from $10 million that longtime GOP donors Diane Hendricks and Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein put into the pro-Johnson Wisconsin Truth PAC.

Speaking to the surge of voters with newfound unfavorable views of Barnes, Zepecki said special interest groups "were going to clobber Barnes no matter what, and I don't think there's anything the Barnes campaign could have done that would change that."

Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel predicted the "early groundwork and aggressive campaign" will be enough for the Democrat to win Nov. 8.

Money coming in

Barnes brought in over $19.5 million between July 21 and Sept. 30, according to a recent federal campaign report. In the same period, Johnson brought in $11.6 million.