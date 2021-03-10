After more than 2 years on the job, Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson's appointment could be headed to a Senate vote

“I continue to have serious reservations about Mr. Thompson’s suitability for the role of DOT Secretary,” Stroebel said in an email Tuesday.

However, other Republican senators, including Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, who chairs the Senate transportation committee, have praised Thompson in the past.

Pfaff, D-Onalaska, now serves in the state Senate after a narrow victory last November and is a member of the Senate transportation committee. Pfaff said he can’t speak for his legislative colleagues, but said Wednesday’s meeting marks “an important step” toward a full Senate vote on Thompson’s appointment and hopefully a sign of bipartisan progress.

“This is a new legislative session and I think that there’s real opportunities to work in a bipartisan fashion in order to continue to serve the people of this state,” Pfaff said.

‘Tension in the air’

Under state rules, cabinet secretaries are appointed by the governor, but the Senate provides final approval. While confirmation is largely seen as symbolic — cabinet secretaries can still serve without confirmation — it can serve as a political weapon if lawmakers threaten to oust cabinet members or hold up confirmation over grievances with the administration.