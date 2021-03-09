After more than two years on the job, Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson's appointment could be headed to a Senate vote

For the second time since his appointment by Gov. Tony Evers to lead the state Department of Transportation, Secretary Craig Thompson's appointment will once again go before a Senate committee — an unusual if not unprecedented step toward a still uncertain Senate vote.

Thompson, who was appointed two years ago, remains one of a handful of cabinet secretaries who have yet to be confirmed by the GOP-led Senate. While some department heads still await a formal vote from the Senate, two others have departed for other roles, former Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff was rejected by the Senate and former Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman was fired by Evers last September.

Thompson's appointment unanimously passed a Senate committee in August 2019, but it never reached the Senate floor. Under a new legislative session, his appointment has to go through committee again before reaching a full vote. The Senate Committee on Transportation and Local Government will take up the matter at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I’ll leave that up to the senators," Thompson said about the upcoming vote. "I take it as a good sign and hopefully it can move forward this time."