AG candidate Adam Jarchow says he overturned stay-at-home orders. He filed a brief

In his latest TV ad, Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow boasts that he helped overturn stay-at-home orders issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his role was fairly limited.

While Jarchow has worked on other lawsuits challenging pandemic restrictions, in the stay-at-home order case he merely filed a "friend of the court" brief on behalf of sportfishing groups and other businesses.

In the six-figure ad buy that is now airing on radio and television, Jarchow says he "fought back" against liberal politicians that "shut down our state, prosecuted small businesses and let radicals terrorize our streets."

Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, is running against Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and conservative lawyer Karen Mueller in the Aug. 9 Republican primary.

"Jarchow represented small businesses for free in the Supreme Court case that overturned Evers' illegal orders," says one television ad, accompanied by a chyron reading: "Adam Jarchow overturned Evers' illegal order."

The ad includes a graphic of Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden clinking glasses of champagne in a shuttered restaurant.

In fact, the Wisconsin Legislature filed the lawsuit against Andrea Palm, then-head of the state Department of Health Services, who issued the stay-at-home order. Jarchow's law firm filed a friend of the court brief in the case alongside 35 other interested groups. An amicus brief allows a third party not directly involved in a case to offer extra input to the court.

According to court records, Jarchow's brief was on behalf of the Wisconsin Lakeshore Business Association, sportfishing guides and individual anglers.

The state Supreme Court struck down the order with a 4-3 decision in May 2020. After the ruling, officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties announced they would follow state guidance on COVID-19, effectively creating a regional approach to fighting the pandemic.

Jarchow has worked on other anti-pandemic restriction lawsuits beyond the stay-at-home order case.

The candidate helped the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, an influential conservative legal group, find plaintiffs in a case challenging mask mandates, his campaign said.

In another lawsuit on capacity restrictions, Jarchow helped select the legal venue for Pro-Life Wisconsin's challenge to the rule.

Jarchow's positioning as a crusader against pandemic restrictions has been a frequent talking point of his on the campaign trail.

He has used it to contrast himself with his main opponent, Toney, who brought charges against 10 Fond du Lac residents for violating the original stay-at-home order. Toney's office eventually dismissed the charges.

Jarchow is by far the best-funded candidate in the race, which has helped him finance advertisements. Since the start of this year, he's raised $542,000. Toney has raised $102,000 over the same period.

To distinguish himself from Jarchow, Toney has played up his experience as a prosecutor. Jarchow is a business owner and has worked as a private practice attorney for two decades.

Should he win in November, Jarchow would become the first elected attorney general since John W. Reynolds Jr. in 1958 who did not first serve as a district attorney, assistant district attorney or U.S. attorney.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will run against first-term incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November.