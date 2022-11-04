AG candidate Eric Toney keeps pressing on DOJ staffing: Here's what the records show.

Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has repeatedly said that there is a systemic staffing problem at the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the state’s top law enforcement outfit.

He’s used the claim in an attempt to paint Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul as inept at overseeing public safety at a time of heightened public concern over rising violent crime.

Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, has frequently cited a figure of 88 out of 113 vacant DCI special agent positions, saying Kaul had effectively “defunded” the agency. Toney attributes those figures to comments he heard second-hand from DCI’s administrator at a law enforcement conference earlier this year.

But when DOJ released special agent staffing data last month, it showed a shortage of seven people, with 83 out of 90 positions filled, as of early July.

Those figures put DCI special agent staffing at its lowest level since 2016. Year over year, though, Kaul’s tenure as attorney general had overall higher staffing levels than his predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel. DCI also had more authorized positions, not fewer, under Kaul.

Even so, Toney continues to cite the “88 out of 113” figure, although he’s moved away from calling them special agent vacancies and now calls them “DCI posts.”

“He knows the facts and what he’s saying is false,” Kaul said during a debate between the two candidates last week.

To settle the issue, Toney has called on DOJ to release a detailed staffing chart showing which DCI positions are vacant.

A copy of that chart, obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through an open records request, shows that 80 of 90 authorized special agent posts were filled as of Sept. 1. Two of those are not actually vacancies but someone being trained by their predecessor, putting it in line with the previously released data, said DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond.

In addition, four out of 12 special agent-in-charge posts were empty as of September. Those positions weren’t a part of the data DOJ released last month. They include the Madison and Wausau field offices, the Human Trafficking Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The former employees in the later three were recently promoted and all of those positions are temporarily being filled by agents in an interim capacity, Drummond said.

Kaul did not respond this week to questions about DCI staffing, but campaign spokesperson Joe Oslund said Toney is “clearly willing to say anything he thinks will help him win this election.”

“Wisconsinites deserve an Attorney General who tells the truth, not one who spreads falsehoods for attempted political gain,” Oslund said.

Kaul has said DCI is in the process of hiring a 12-member class of agents to fill the empty positions and others that will be left open by retirements and promotions.

If director posts and other supervisors are included with special agents, that produces a total number of 113 positions, which is Toney’s figure. But among that larger group, the number of filled positions is also higher anyway: 98 out of 113. (In practice, 100 of those 113 positions are filled, as two of them are staff training their replacements.)

It also leaves out dozens of analysts, victim services specialists and other posts at DCI, which are generally well staffed.

Toney did not return a request for comment either.

The staffing chart does underscore one of the points Toney has made during the campaign about how vacancies affect some parts of DCI more than others.

The Eau Claire Field Office, for example, had two of its four special agent posts vacant, a figure Toney has repeatedly attributed to local law enforcement from Eau Claire.

However, the Milwaukee and Appleton Field Offices, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Human Trafficking Unit had their special agent posts fully staffed.

So what’s the rest of the story?

Staffing at DOJ, a 700-person agency, fluctuates.

Kaul had more DCI posts funded and better staffing than his predecessor, with the current number of vacancies not materializing until this year.

The release of the organizational chart, as Toney has demanded, only shows the additional special agent in-charge vacancies and is generally in line with the data DOJ released last month.