AG candidate Ryan Owens reports more than $300,000 in fundraising

Republican candidate Ryan Owens on Monday announced raising nearly $304,000 in the first two months of his campaign to challenge incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.

Owens' campaign states the more than $300,000 raised in campaign donations since joining the race in April is the most for any incumbent Wisconsin attorney general candidate in the first half of a non-election year. The next closest was then-incumbent Brad Schimel, who raised just over $298,000 in the first months of 2017 before his loss to Kaul in 2018.

Owen's campaign also reported that the Republican candidate's fundraising total also is the most raised by an attorney general candidate in their first report over the last 10 years. Schimel raised more than $194,000 in the first six months of 2013 before his 2014 victory. Kaul raised more than $175,000 in the first half of 2017 before his 2018 win over Schimel.

Official campaign reports are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission by Thursday.