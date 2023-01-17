 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AG Josh Kaul asks judge not to dismiss case challenging abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0
june_16.JPG

People gather in support of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda in Madison on June 22.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Almost seven months after the case was originally filed, Attorney General Josh Kaul's case challenging the state's near-complete abortion ban has seen little movement, with defendants trying to dismiss the lawsuit and Democrats wanting to keep it going.

On Tuesday, Kaul asked a Dane County judge not to dismiss the lawsuit after the three defendants each asked for the opposite.

You decided a bitter election and now, those people you elected started their terms. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Jan. 3 laid out his vision for his second term.

Kaul's lawsuit alleges that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother's life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.

Kaul also alleges that the state's 1849 law, which prohibits all abortions except those required to save the mother's life, isn't active because of desuetude, a principle that laws may become unenforceable after a considerable period of disuse.

People are also reading…

Disagreement over rape, incest exceptions in Wisconsin abortion ban has political and legal ramifications

The three district attorneys named in Kaul's lawsuit, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, in December asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The prosecutors also said Kaul's lawsuit improperly seeks to limit their prosecutorial discretion and Kaul could not sue on the merits of the case because he has not been personally harmed by the 1849 abortion ban.

In a brief filed Tuesday, Kaul wrote that Wisconsin precedent shows that government officers, including attorney general, have standing when an issue is "of vital concern … to the entire public."

Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban

Kaul further said to succeed on his motion to dismiss, Urmanski must prove there's no way Democrats' lawsuit challenging the ban could succeed.

"He comes nowhere close," Kaul wrote.

Kaul also wrote that Urmanski disputed his assertions of historical facts in his December response.

"Urmanski cannot prevail at the motion-to-dismiss stage by disputing Plaintiffs’ assertions of historical facts and presenting his own," Kaul wrote. "His disputes instead demonstrate that his motion must be denied and Plaintiffs’ disuse claim must proceed."

The final say on abortion rights in Wisconsin is expected to be determined by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. The court majority could flip next year with an April election to fill the seat currently held by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives, have so far announced they are running for the seat.

Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends abortion protections; what's next for Wisconsin?

Read complete coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends nationwide abortion protections, and what it means in Wisconsin.

Here's what you need to know about the future of abortion in Wisconsin
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

Here's what you need to know about the future of abortion in Wisconsin

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • 0

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the federally protected right to an abortion.

Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • 0

The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades.

Abortion access could expand in northern Illinois to meet Wisconsin demand
State and Regional
topical alert top story

Abortion access could expand in northern Illinois to meet Wisconsin demand

  • DAVID WAHLBERG
  • 0

In response to Friday's ruling, a group of doctors plans to start an independent clinic in the Rockford area to initially offer pill abortions and eventually provide surgical abortions.

'Absolutely disastrous' or 'great victory': Quotes from leading Wisconsin figures on overturn of Roe
Govt-and-politics
alert top story topical

'Absolutely disastrous' or 'great victory': Quotes from leading Wisconsin figures on overturn of Roe

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

Wisconsin politicians and organizations speak to the Supreme Court decision and a 1849 law banning abortion in Wisconsin in nearly all circumstances.

Wisconsin legislators, leaders react to Supreme Court abortion decision
Govt-and-politics
alert topical

Wisconsin legislators, leaders react to Supreme Court abortion decision

  • 0

Here's what Wisconsin legislators and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue had to say about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning…

Wisconsin anti-abortion rights groups thrilled but eager to see criminal ban enforced, expanded
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

Wisconsin anti-abortion rights groups thrilled but eager to see criminal ban enforced, expanded

  • ALEXANDER SHUR
  • 0

Some anti-abortion rights groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin, want to alter a provision in the state's near-complete abortion ban that allows abortions for when it's necessary to save the mother's life.

Phil Hands: The battle for abortion rights in editorial cartoons
Opinion

Phil Hands: The battle for abortion rights in editorial cartoons

  • Phil Hands
  • 0

Take a look back at some of Phil Hands' favorite editorial cartoons about the fight for abortion rights. 

Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women
Opinion
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women

  • PHIL HANDS
  • 0

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.  

Gov. Tony Evers: "I will do everything in my power" to protect abortion rights
Govt-and-politics

Gov. Tony Evers: "I will do everything in my power" to protect abortion rights

  • 0

Evers said he "will do everything in his power" to fight the ruling, including pardoning individuals charged under Wisconsin's nearly complete…

Kahli Harvey: 'How many more ways can my country tell me I'm not a full person?'
Govt-and-politics
web only

Kahli Harvey: 'How many more ways can my country tell me I'm not a full person?'

  • 0
Elisabeth Lentz: Pregnancy 'would put my life at risk'
Govt-and-politics
web only

Elisabeth Lentz: Pregnancy 'would put my life at risk'

  • 0
Dr. Jennifer MacKinnon: 'The medical field now is extremely shocked'
State and Regional
web only

Dr. Jennifer MacKinnon: 'The medical field now is extremely shocked'

  • 0
Autumn Newbauer: 'I can't imagine living pregnant through abuse'
web only

Autumn Newbauer: 'I can't imagine living pregnant through abuse'

  • 0
'It's not over': With signs and guns, hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest end of Roe
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

'It's not over': With signs and guns, hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest end of Roe

  • ELIZABETH BEYER and AVANI KALRA Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I'm mad," one 26-year-old demonstrator remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner as others have called on him to do.

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News