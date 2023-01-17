AG Josh Kaul asks judge not to dismiss case challenging abortion ban

Almost seven months after the case was originally filed, Attorney General Josh Kaul's case challenging the state's near-complete abortion ban has seen little movement, with defendants trying to dismiss the lawsuit and Democrats wanting to keep it going.
On Tuesday, Kaul asked a Dane County judge not to dismiss the lawsuit after the three defendants each asked for the opposite.
Kaul's lawsuit alleges that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother's life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.
Kaul also alleges that the state's 1849 law, which prohibits all abortions except those required to save the mother's life, isn't active because of desuetude, a principle that laws may become unenforceable after a considerable period of disuse.
The three district attorneys named in Kaul's lawsuit, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, in December asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors.
The prosecutors also said Kaul's lawsuit improperly seeks to limit their prosecutorial discretion and Kaul could not sue on the merits of the case because he has not been personally harmed by the 1849 abortion ban.
In a brief filed Tuesday, Kaul wrote that Wisconsin precedent shows that government officers, including attorney general, have standing when an issue is "of vital concern … to the entire public."
Kaul further said to succeed on his motion to dismiss, Urmanski must prove there's no way Democrats' lawsuit challenging the ban could succeed.
"He comes nowhere close," Kaul wrote.
Kaul also wrote that Urmanski disputed his assertions of historical facts in his December response.
"Urmanski cannot prevail at the motion-to-dismiss stage by disputing Plaintiffs’ assertions of historical facts and presenting his own," Kaul wrote. "His disputes instead demonstrate that his motion must be denied and Plaintiffs’ disuse claim must proceed."
The final say on abortion rights in Wisconsin is expected to be determined by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. The court majority could flip next year with an April election to fill the seat currently held by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives, have so far announced they are running for the seat.
