AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument

In late August, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don't enforce it.

Citing potential legal delays over deciding who the proper defendants are, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday told the three Republican legislators to rescind the argument that they're improper defendants. If they don't reverse that argument by Thursday, Kaul said he'll withdraw the lawsuit against them, file it against three district attorneys and object to any future legal intervention in the case from them, according to a letter Department of Justice attorneys sent to the GOP leaders' lawyers Monday.

Notably, two of the three district attorneys Kaul would sue instead — Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne — have signaled that they wouldn't enforce the near-complete abortion ban Kaul is challenging. The third, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, has said he would enforce it. Each of the district attorneys has jurisdiction in counties where Planned Parenthood provided abortions before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In June, Kaul and other plaintiffs asked a Dane County court to void the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, which hasn't been enforced since the Roe v. Wade precedent established abortion as a constitutional right nationally. Kaul filed the case against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.

Kaul said in his complaint that he needed clarity on whether the law is in effect because he advises and consults with agencies and officers charged with enforcing laws.

The pre-Roe law bans abortions from the time of conception with one exception: to save the mother's life. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

Kaul in his initial filing argued that a 1985 abortion law - which prohibits abortions only after fetal viability and includes an exception for saving a mother's life or health - conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.

"Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not," Kaul said in the complaint. "Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother's health, or it is not."

In addition to saying the GOP legislators shouldn't be sued because they can't enforce the law, their attorneys in August said the Republican leaders are protected from legal action under the Wisconsin Constitution, citing a passage stating, "[n]o member of the legislature shall be liable in any civil action, or criminal prosecution whatever, for words spoken in debate."

"If you do not withdraw that argument, we will hold your clients to their position—that they should not be involved—throughout this and any related litigation on this abortion-law question," the DOJ letter sent Monday states. "Should your clients seek to intervene at any later point, we will object that your clients have waived any ability to be involved."

The Republican leaders' spokespeople, as well as Ozanne, Chisholm and Urmanski did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In June, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm signed a letter pledging not to prosecute people who provide or support abortions, while Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he would use his discretion "to prosecute only those crimes that keep our community safe and represent our collective values."

"If the voters want a district attorney who prosecutes women for seeking an abortion or licensed providers who are acting in the best interest of their patients, they will need to elect someone else," said Ozanne, who will be up for reelection in 2024.

Bucking the other district attorneys in counties with abortion clinics, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski told TMJ4 in June that he would enforce the state's near-complete abortion ban.

The case is likely to end up at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. Its occasional swing voter, Justice Brian Hagedorn, once wrote Planned Parenthood was "a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women" and said Roe should be overturned. The court majority could flip next year with an election to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.