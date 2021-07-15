AG Josh Kaul's campaign reports raising nearly $411,000, a 'record-breaking' sum

Ahead of the 2022 election, Attorney General Josh Kaul's campaign reported Thursday raising $410,900 so far this year and having $537,000 on hand, surpassing funds raised by former incumbents at this point in the race.

Kaul has raised more money than any incumbent in the last 12 years for this period of his campaign, with large sums coming from labor unions.

"As this record-breaking fundraising total reflects, there is strong support for AG Kaul’s record of prioritizing public safety, standing up for public health and the environment, and putting the interests of hard-working Wisconsinites ahead of special interests," Kaul spokesperson Sondra Milkie said.

Then-incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel raised $298,000 in the first half of 2017 — about $113,000 less than Kaul has raised this year. Schimel also had less cash on hand at that point, with $381,000 in the bank compared to Kaul's $537,000.

Kaul's campaign said it has more cash now than Schimel had raised by the end of that year in December 2017.