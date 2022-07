Alex Lasry exiting Democratic U.S. Senate field after pouring over $12 million into race, endorsing Mandela Barnes

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry is dropping out two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary election and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race, his campaign confirmed Wednesday.

Lasry spokesperson Thad Nation said Lasry will make his formal announcement Wednesday afternoon outside of the Fiserv Forum, where he will be accompanied by Barnes.

Lasry's exit, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, all but guarantees Barnes' victory in the Democratic field, which would lead him to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

The only remaining Democratic candidate besides Barnes who has polled above 1% in the Marquette Law School Poll is state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who had 9% support in the latest poll to Barnes' 25%. Godlewski told reporters on Wednesday that she would remain in the race.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race on Monday and endorsed Barnes.

“I am so grateful to Alex for all of the work he’s done to move Wisconsin forward, and I’m proud to have his endorsement,” Barnes said in a statement. “I deeply admire Alex’s commitment to creating good union jobs and raising wages throughout his career and throughout this campaign, and the work he’s done to bring pride and opportunity to Milwaukee, a city we both love.”

Lasry had campaigned on raising wages and building unions, running largely on his past actions as an executive for the Bucks, which his father co-owns. The husband of Planned Parenthood for Wisconsin's chief of staff, Lasry had also run on codifying women's right to an abortion.

Lasry formerly worked as a White House aide in several capacities during former President Barack Obama's time in office. Born in New York City, Lasry moved to Milwaukee in 2014 when his billionaire father became the Bucks' co-owner. Aside from working for the Bucks, Lasry led efforts to bring the 2020 Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee — an event that ultimately fell through with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had been implicitly and explicitly slammed by his Democratic opponents and much of Wisconsin's liberal and conservative base for the money he poured into the race. Barnes said Wisconsin needs to elect somebody who isn't a millionaire. Calling Lasry a wealthy candidate out of touch with Wisconsinites, Nelson had said Democrats would have to scrap a key talking point against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' potential Republican challenger, millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, if Lasry wins the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. In May, Lasry received an extension that enabled him not to report his vast financial assets until after the August primary.

"It's clear Tom Nelson graciously stepping aside to endorse Mandela Barnes meant Alex Lasry had no path to victory," Nelson's campaign manager Irene Lin said in a statement. "Now we will all work together to unite behind Mandela Barnes and defeat America's worst senator in Ron Johnson."