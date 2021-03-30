All Wisconsinites 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

Starting next week, all Wisconsin residents 16 years old or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
Evers announced the expanded vaccine eligibility, which begins Monday, one day after the state announced that more than 1 million Wisconsinites — more than 17% of the state’s population — have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 30% of state residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
"Expanding (COVID-19) vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together," Evers tweeted Tuesday. "Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible."
All told, the state has administered more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine, averaging about 50,000 doses per day over the past week, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Speaking during an online session Monday hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state remains on pace to vaccinate 80% of eligible adults by July 4, but added that date could be in flux due in part to those who may remain hesitant to receive the vaccine.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services announced that nearly 600 new pharmacy locations will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines. Several new pharmacy partners — Costco, CVS, Hy-Vee, along with independent pharmacy networks Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health and Topco — will begin receiving vaccine doses this week.
In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which includes some Hometown Pharmacies and Walmart are expected to receive additional doses to allow for expanded vaccinations.
“Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible," DHS interim secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. "We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”
