Alone and online, Wisconsin Dems toast new president

In Downtown Madison, Capitol Square was mostly empty, in contrast to the celebrations that broke out when Biden won the election in November. There were just two students spotted in the usually bustling Wisconsin Union.

Alex Wirth was among a group of evangelists who came to the square hoping to preach to Trump supporters because “they’re putting all their trust in a man instead of the Lord.”

But as of noon, no such rally had materialized.

“Today was the inauguration,” said Wirth, 30. “We figured there’d be a big crowd of people. And what’s better than a big crowd to preach the gospel. There’s actually more reporters than there are people that are protesting.”

Also missing were the armored vehicles, barricades and police presence seen Sunday in anticipation of potential armed pro-Trump protests that also never happened.

It was a stark contrast to the scene four years ago, when clutches of supporters gathered in taverns to watch Trump be sworn in as hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets to the Capitol in protest.