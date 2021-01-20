Alone and online, Wisconsin Dems toast new president

In normal times, Gof Thomson would head down to Puempel’s Olde Tavern to watch as his party’s candidate is sworn in as president.
But these aren’t normal times.
The nation remains in the grips of a pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives. Washington, D.C., is locked down under the watch of more than 20,000 troops after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, while state capitals are heavily fortified amid fears of more social unrest.
“I’m buying champagne, and I’m not sharing it,” Thomson said.
The retired banker and former Democratic Assembly candidate planned to toast the new president privately then join a handful of other progressives driving through downtown New Glarus Wednesday afternoon honking their horns in a socially distanced parade.
After four years of tumult under Republican President Donald Trump, punctuated by 78 days of false claims of a rigged election, Democrats watched and celebrated President Joe Biden’s inauguration in the way that so much of life happens now: alone, online or outdoors.
“Obviously people want to get together and celebrate this,” said Jeanette Kelty, vice chair of the Green County Democratic Party, which hasn’t held an in-person meeting in a year. “Right now we just can’t do it.”
In Downtown Madison, Capitol Square was mostly empty, in contrast to the celebrations that broke out when Biden won the election in November. There were just two students spotted in the usually bustling Wisconsin Union.
Alex Wirth was among a group of evangelists who came to the square hoping to preach to Trump supporters because “they’re putting all their trust in a man instead of the Lord.”
But as of noon, no such rally had materialized.
“Today was the inauguration,” said Wirth, 30. “We figured there’d be a big crowd of people. And what’s better than a big crowd to preach the gospel. There’s actually more reporters than there are people that are protesting.”
Also missing were the armored vehicles, barricades and police presence seen Sunday in anticipation of potential armed pro-Trump protests that also never happened.
It was a stark contrast to the scene four years ago, when clutches of supporters gathered in taverns to watch Trump be sworn in as hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets to the Capitol in protest.
On Wednesday, some were getting together online before or after the inauguration, although — as many have discovered this year — it’s hard to participate in an online meeting while also watching television.
Alexia Sabor planned to join an online meeting Wednesday morning with former classmates from Emerge Wisconsin, a six-month program that prepares Democratic women to run for office.
“I’m excited to usher Donald Trump out the door,” Sabor said. “I’m extremely excited to have the first woman, Black person, Asian person as vice president.”
Sabor, the chair of Dane Dems, hoped to watch the inauguration online between work obligations but planned to join a video conference Wednesday night with old friends from across the country.
“We’re taking a minute to celebrate,” she said. “And we know there’s a ton of work to do. We just barely beat back the devil on this one.”
As Biden urged Americans to end “this uncivil war," state Republicans focused on Trump’s legacy.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who skirmished with Trump during the 2016 GOP primary race before backing him, posted a photo of himself with Trump on Twitter, thanking the president for signing tax cuts, rolling back regulations, inking new trade deals and pushing for the quick development of a COVID-19 vaccine, among other things.
Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt released a statement commending Trump “for his strong legacy of conservative accomplishments.”
“President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and conservative policies brought about landmark achievements for Wisconsin,” Hitt said. “Under the president’s leadership, Wisconsin saw tremendous economic growth, historic peace agreements and hundreds of conservative judges appointed to our courts.”
Democrats weren’t complaining about missing out on a party.
“I’m less concerned about me having a good time and more concerned about him getting things done,” Thomson said.
William Garcia, chair of the La Crosse County Democratic Party, cheered Biden’s first slate of executive orders announced Tuesday, which he said were more important than the ceremony.
“However it happens, I'm fine with it,” he said.
Mary Arnold, who recently stepped down as chair of the Columbia County Democratic Party, said she put her efforts into Monday’s National Day of Service and was content to just watch the inauguration on her own.
“I’ve never done a Zoom party. It just doesn’t sound like that much fun,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to just quiet, peaceful and boring. I’ve had about enough of my blood pressure going up every day. I’m fine with a subdued.”