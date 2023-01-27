Already reeling from inflated food costs, families now face FoodShare cuts

A pandemic-era boost in federal funding that low-income families receive to buy groceries is coming to an end in February, another blow for those already struggling to afford food during a time of high inflation.

Come March, families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a reduction in benefits of at least $95 a month after Congress voted late last year to end the extra support added during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from January to December of last year, grocery prices increased 11.8%, with a 15.3% hike for dairy products alone.

Shanna Kronberger, a mother of three, remembers being able to budget $100 a week for groceries while receiving $311 a month from FoodShare, Wisconsin’s name for SNAP.

“Now those $300 could be (used on) one trip,” she said. “Even when I’m working full-time and I’m doing dinner, snacks for school, breakfast, something small — it just seems like so much. It seems like double the cost each week.”

A gallon of 2% milk that cost Milwaukee residents, on average, $3.94 in 2021 for example cost $4.64 in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Kronberger recently lost her job, so she has been receiving $685 a month from FoodShare, which will drop below $600 come March.

“Even with FoodShare, that last fourth week is when I’m paying out of pocket usually,” she said. “I come (to a food pantry) when I run out of stuff.”

Food, and more

On average, 45,184 Dane County households receive FoodShare benefits each month, according to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services.

FoodShare provides low-income households with monthly benefits for their groceries, with the amount depending on an individual’s gross income compared to their living and utility expenses and household size. Recipients also receive additional funds for employment, child support and medical expenses.

FoodShare amounts are updated every year to reflect grocery inflation, said Tony Sis, associate manager of the Economic Assistance and Work Services Division at the Dane County Department of Human Services.

The federally provided emergency allotment enabled FoodShare to provide recipients with at least an extra $95 a month, depending on household size. In addition, some recipients received adjusted credit amounts to help with increased bills and expenses, such as child care.

In January 2020, the average FoodShare household received about $199 a month, including credits. In December 2022, the average was $489, Sis said.

Another complication: Under the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March 2021, the child tax credit increased to $3,600 for children age 5 and under and $3,000 for those ages 6-17, with some families receiving monthly checks. Congress let that increase expire, however, so the credit reverted to an annual $2,000 per child last year.

Rising costs

Several Madison-area food pantries said they saw increased usage after the loss of the higher child tax credit. Now, they worry that ending the emergency allotment will exacerbate the need.

“During the pandemic, our food pantry (usage) was probably at all-time lows, while the child tax credit cash payments were happening,” said Chris Kane, senior director of client services at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry, 2033 Fish Hatchery Road. “As soon as that ended, our food pantry usage started increasing pretty quickly.

“And then by this fall, it kind of became a perfect storm” of increasing food prices and the decline in the child tax credit, Kane said. “Not even the extra FoodShare was keeping up at that point.”

At the Middleton Outreach Ministry Food Pantry, 3502 Parmenter St., program director Meghan Sohns said inflation has hurt the pantry’s ability to purchase as much food as needed, even as need increased.

“In November 2021, we gave people 39,226 meals,” Sohns says. “Compared to November 2022, it was 81,287.”

Like Kane, Sohns said the federal pandemic-related aid provided a temporary reprieve for those who depend on food pantries.

“We saw at the beginning of the pandemic, there was the eviction moratorium, people were getting the extra FoodShare benefits, the child tax,” Sohns said. “And as that has decreased over the last two years, we’re seeing a significant increase. So we’re expecting a significant increase in usage and pounds (of food going) out.”

‘More of a struggle’

Mike, who didn’t want to share his full name, visited a food pantry for the first time Jan. 19 and said he was trying not to feel ashamed about needing the service. He said he used to spend about a sixth of his monthly income on groceries, but now it’s closer to one-fourth.

“I can’t believe how expensive everything is right now,” he said. “I’d hate to be raising my kids (today).”

Supporting herself and three kids, Kronberger said she plans to start shopping more carefully by comparing prices before going to any specific market.

But hearing about the cut in FoodShare dollars, she said, is giving her a bleak outlook.

“I feel like we are going into this more of a struggle,” Kronberger said. “There was so much help during the pandemic, and now it seems like because we used so much, now there’s nothing.”

Steve Bartle, 68, said he tries to visit the food pantry at least once a week and shops whatever’s cheapest, when it comes to food, otherwise.

“The only thing I don’t usually mind is to see milk go up. (But now), it went up kind of substantially,” Bartle said. “I’ve been drinking milk my whole life — I was a chronic alcoholic for a minute, and when I wasn’t drunk, I always drank milk — and it’s always been dirt cheap. And now all of a sudden, it went up. People freak out.”

Need persists

Helen Osborn, director of operations at the River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, said the demand that first started in November hasn’t let up, which is unusual.

Typically, “January, February numbers would decrease. Could be that it’s after the holidays, tax returns coming back, things like that,” Osborn said. “But just looking at (the first week of January’s) numbers, we served over 800 households.”

At St. Vincent’s, Kane said, “(Jan. 5) we beat an unfortunate record of most households served in a single day: 278. We had something in about the 270s since like a week before Thanksgiving.”

“Now I’m afraid, come February with the emergency allotment ending, we’re going to see even more people,” Kane said. “I’m for sure we will.”

Things to know Those who apply and are approved for FoodShare in January and February will still receive an emergency allotment, regardless of how long their application takes. That means if an application is dated within any day before March, that applicant will still receive the last month's emergency allotment. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/foodshare to see if you qualify.