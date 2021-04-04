Amazon apologizes to Rep. Mark Pocan for 'incorrect' tweet about workers 'peeing in bottles'

Amazon said in the post warehouse employees have “dozens” of restrooms available they can use at any time. But drivers can and do have difficulty finding bathrooms for reasons such as traffic, being in rural areas or COVID-19-related closures, Amazon said.

“This is a long-standing, industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon,” the company’s post said. “Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t yet know how, but will look for solutions.”

The post then linked several news stories about delivery drivers using bottles as bathrooms, with many about UPS and Uber.

Pocan didn’t seem too taken by the company’s mea culpa, starting out a tweet Saturday morning with “Sigh.”

“This is not about me, this is about your workers — who you don’t treat with enough respect or dignity,” Pocan tweeted. “Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you’ve created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference.”