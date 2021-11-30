American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel appointed to WEDC board of directors

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed Jack Salzwedel, who has led Madison-based American Family Insurance for the last decade, to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's board of directors.

Salzwedel, who has held several roles with American Family since joining in 1985 including CEO in 2011, has led the company's growth from what analysts called a "sleepy Midwestern" business to a growing company that now operates in all 50 states. He plans to step down as CEO in January.

"I have no doubt he will bring that same vision and expertise to the WEDC Board,” Evers said in a statement. “As we continue working together to make sure our state and local communities bounce back from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and ensure our continued economic recovery, Jack will be a great addition at the WEDC.”

Salzwedel will take the seat on the board previously held by Rebecca Cooke, who in October entered the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

"I believe in public-private collaboration and I look forward to partnering with the WEDC administration, fellow board members, and ultimately the companies and communities it serves to ensure a strong Wisconsin business climate that benefits all," Salzwedel said.

The WEDC board of directors consists of state lawmakers, department secretaries and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience. The board directs the state agency with guidance and operational oversight.

