'An anniversary of a different kind:' Thousands mark 50 years since Roe at State Capitol protest

A recent transplant from Florida to Green Bay, Presley Dooner’s arrival to Wisconsin was marked by shock that her deeply Republican home state has more abortion rights than Wisconsin.

That’s partly why Dooner, who works in abortion policy, made the lengthy drive to Madison to join other abortion rights demonstrators at the state Capitol to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case now months removed from its overturning last June.

“I remember being devastated and in shock,” Dooner said in a lull of speakers and chants in the Capitol rotunda on Sunday.

In sync with protests across the country, more than 2,000 demonstrators filled the state Capitol for Roe’s anniversary, their sights set on the coming political battle that might overturn Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which effectively ended abortion rights here after the Supreme Court’s decision last summer.

Nearly every speaker Sunday repeated two dates: Feb. 21 and April 4, the primary and general election days for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race.

With the retirement of conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, two conservatives and two liberals are running to determine the court’s political balance going forward.

It is widely expected that the state Supreme Court will have the final say on whether Wisconsin’s abortion ban will remain in place.

“Is that fair?” said Amadi Ozier, an activist with the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, which organized Sunday’s event.

“Why does one person get to decide the fate of so many people?” Ozier said.

Despite the upcoming political battle, about 60% of Wisconsinites have typically supported abortion being legal in all or most cases over the last decade, according to the Marquette Law School poll.

“It makes no sense that nine people can make decisions against the will of millions of people,” Dooner said.

Women’s rallies were expected to be held in nearly every state on Sunday.

The eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” led to Roe v. Wade decision, was set to attend the rally in Long Beach, California.

The Women’s March has become a regular event — although interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic — since millions rallied in the United States and around the world the day after the January 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump.

Trump made the appointment of conservative judges a mission of his presidency. The three conservative justices he appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“While Roe no longer stands, Jan. 22 is now an anniversary of a different kind,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March.

“Our reproductive rights have been stripped away by a compromised Supreme Court,” Carmona said.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a Dane County Judge not to dismiss his legal challenge to the state’s abortion.

Kaul’s lawsuit claims that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother’s life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.

Kaul also claims that the 1849 prohibition, which bans all abortions except those required to save the mother’s life, isn’t in effect because of a principle that laws may become unenforceable after a considerable period of disuse.

The three district attorneys named in Kaul’s lawsuit — Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski — in December asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries The evolution of abortion in America Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion oversight from midwives to doctors; abortion is criminalized 1960s: 'Back-alley butchers,' birth control, and protests 1970s: Roe v. Wade protects women's right to abortion; politics shift 1980s-2000s: Legal challenges to Roe v. Wade introduce restrictions 2020s: Roe v. Wade is overturned; Postal Service allowed to mail abortion medication