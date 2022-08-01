Another judge awards taxpayer-funded attorney fees in Wisconsin election review open records case

Wisconsin taxpayers' bill for the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 presidential election continues to climb after a Dane County judge ordered the former state Supreme Court justice leading the review to pay $163,000 in legal fees in an open records case related to the probe.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Monday ordered the Office of Special Counsel headed by Michael Gableman to pay liberal watchdog group American Oversight more than $160,000 in attorney fees and other costs. The judge's ruling comes after he found that Gableman violated the state's public records law by not adequately responding to the organization's requests for documents related to the review.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last summer at a cost of $676,000 following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of widespread fraud in the now 20-month-old election. Legal fees, including the $450 an hour rate charged by attorney James Bopp to represent Gableman in the case before Remington, and other court expenses have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers.
Remington's ruling comes days after a similar order in a separate case by Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that the Assembly must pay nearly $100,000 to cover attorney fees after finding Vos in contempt for violating the state's public records law.
Bailey-Rihn said last week the review had found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud."
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
Gableman testified in June that he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections at a public library in New Berlin because he did not own a personal computer. He also attended a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.
Gableman also used his personal Yahoo email account during the first two months of his review, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete the personal account sometime last August, after a records request was filed, and said those documents cannot be recovered. Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deletes emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.
American Oversight has filed four open records cases related to the review against Vos, the state Assembly and Gableman.
Remington earlier this year held Gableman's office in contempt after the former justice refused to testify and accused Remington of being a partisan "advocate."
Remington ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.
Remington also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in the judge's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.
Former Milwaukee attorney Kevin Kelsay — whose own law license has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, not paying dues and not getting continuing legal education, according to the State Bar — filed a similar complaint against Gableman with the Office of Lawyer Retention last month alleging that Gableman "engaged in a pattern of conduct that makes him unfit to retain his license to practice law in Wisconsin." Kelsay claimed Gableman broke rules for attorneys by making false claims related to his probe, including accusations that members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped steal the election for Biden.
Julie Spoke, the director of central intake for the OLR, wrote in a letter to Kelsay last Thursday that the office "is already in receipt of information regarding the matter" and will not be pursuing Kelsay's complaint, according to a copy of the letter provided by Kelsay.
"We will consider the information you provided to determine whether it warrants any further action by our office," Spoke added.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.