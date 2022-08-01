Another judge awards taxpayer-funded attorney fees in Wisconsin election review open records case

Wisconsin taxpayers' bill for the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 presidential election continues to climb after a Dane County judge ordered the former state Supreme Court justice leading the review to pay $163,000 in legal fees in an open records case related to the probe.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Monday ordered the Office of Special Counsel headed by Michael Gableman to pay liberal watchdog group American Oversight more than $160,000 in attorney fees and other costs. The judge's ruling comes after he found that Gableman violated the state's public records law by not adequately responding to the organization's requests for documents related to the review.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last summer at a cost of $676,000 following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of widespread fraud in the now 20-month-old election. Legal fees, including the $450 an hour rate charged by attorney James Bopp to represent Gableman in the case before Remington, and other court expenses have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers.

Remington's ruling comes days after a similar order in a separate case by Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that the Assembly must pay nearly $100,000 to cover attorney fees after finding Vos in contempt for violating the state's public records law.

Bailey-Rihn said last week the review had found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud."

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman testified in June that he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections at a public library in New Berlin because he did not own a personal computer. He also attended a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.

Gableman also used his personal Yahoo email account during the first two months of his review, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete the personal account sometime last August, after a records request was filed, and said those documents cannot be recovered. Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deletes emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.

American Oversight has filed four open records cases related to the review against Vos, the state Assembly and Gableman.

Remington earlier this year held Gableman's office in contempt after the former justice refused to testify and accused Remington of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Remington also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in the judge's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Former Milwaukee attorney Kevin Kelsay — whose own law license has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, not paying dues and not getting continuing legal education, according to the State Bar — filed a similar complaint against Gableman with the Office of Lawyer Retention last month alleging that Gableman "engaged in a pattern of conduct that makes him unfit to retain his license to practice law in Wisconsin." Kelsay claimed Gableman broke rules for attorneys by making false claims related to his probe, including accusations that members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped steal the election for Biden.

Julie Spoke, the director of central intake for the OLR, wrote in a letter to Kelsay last Thursday that the office "is already in receipt of information regarding the matter" and will not be pursuing Kelsay's complaint, according to a copy of the letter provided by Kelsay.

"We will consider the information you provided to determine whether it warrants any further action by our office," Spoke added.