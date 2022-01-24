Appeals court allows ballot drop boxes to be used in Feb. 15 spring primary

Absentee ballot drop boxes will be allowed in the Feb. 15 spring primary, a state appeals court decided Monday as it blocked a recent ruling by a Waukesha County judge.

The state District 4 Court of Appeals issued a stay against the earlier ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The appeals court said in an order Monday that the lower court's ruling creates the "potential for voter confusion and uncertainty" in the upcoming primary.

In their order, appeals court judges Brian Blanchard, Rachel Graham and Jennifer Nashold agreed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's concern that some voters may have already deposited their absentee ballots in drop boxes or given them to a spouse or caregiver to be mailed or delivered to a clerk.

The commission reported that, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,400 absentee ballots had already been sent out by local clerks and at least 1,845 ballots have already been delivered or are currently out for delivery, according to court records.

"If the current guidance is withdrawn at this stage of the election process, there is significant uncertainty as to whether these votes would be counted," the court wrote. "Given this situation, the risk of confusion — and possible disenfranchisement — is compelling."

The appeals court will decide at a future date what measures need to be in place for elections after the spring primary. At the same time, the state Supreme Court also could take up the matter.

"Today's ruling will stop new barriers to voting from being imposed, and almost certainly prevent some Wisconsinites from being disenfranchised, in the upcoming February elections," Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. "We will continue protecting Wisconsinites' freedom to vote."

On Jan. 13, Bohren ruled in a case brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty that there is "no statutory authority to have drop boxes used for the collection of absentee ballots" outside of a specifically allowed alternate absentee ballot location or at a clerk's office. Bohren also ordered that voters cannot have anyone else return their ballot for them.

WILL’s lawsuit was filed days after the state Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling, turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.

The state Department of Justice filed a motion for an appeal late Friday following Bohren's decision that day denying a request to put the ruling on hold until after the upcoming spring primary. The Wisconsin Elections Commission and a group of voting rights advocacy organizations also appealed the ruling last week.

The bipartisan elections commission was originally scheduled to discuss Bohren's ruling later Monday, but the meeting was canceled in light of the Court of Appeals decision.

Boxes widely used

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the elections commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

At least 34 states used or planned to use ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election and about 16% of nationwide voters in the 2016 general election made use of the boxes, according to the elections commission's website. Only four states prohibited the use of drop boxes when the commission issued the 2020 guidance for their use in Wisconsin.

State elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in testimony in the circuit court case last year the commission was aware of at least 528 drop boxes being used across the state in the 2020 November election. While some cities installed multiple boxes, Wolfe said the boxes were ultimately used by more than 430 communities.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement she was happy to hear the state appeals court "recognizes that drop boxes are a normal part of elections in our state and that changing the rules right before an election is inappropriate."

"I am confident that they will recognize that removing drop boxes altogether risks disenfranchising voters in Madison and across the state," Rhodes-Conway added.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court also could take up the topic of drop boxes in a lawsuit filed last year by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch challenging the commission's guidance on drop boxes. The state's high court has not said if it will take up the case before it goes through lower courts.

Another lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a Waukesha County resident represented by WILL. The voter is suing the Elections Commission for rejecting a complaint he filed last year regarding ballot drop boxes.

