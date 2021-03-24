Appeals Court panel appears skeptical of business groups' effort to block COVID-19 records

Ryan Walsh, the attorney representing WMC and other business groups, said the trade group does have standing to block the release of records because the data is derived from confidential medical records.

Judges on the appeals court panel appeared skeptical of whether the trade groups could, in fact, represent the interests of their employees.

"The employees might have a lot of different interests that might diverge from what you identify as the interests of the employers," said Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg. "We don’t understand how you can be also taking on the mantle of speaking for the interests of the employees."

Kloppenburg said some employees might want the public to know there have been a lot of COVID-19 cases where they're working, and some may not.

The appeal comes after a Waukesha County judge sided with WMC and others by temporarily blocking the release of the records.